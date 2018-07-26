Experience a new world with e-Outboard Series boat product in LGM

LGM Co., Ltd. Is a pioneer of developing a unique electric high speed power system for small and medium fishing boats and power boats. LGM has overcome many inherent problems with electric boats, innovating technologies such as cartridge battery system, electricity shock prevention, range management, power management, electric magnetic radiation (EMR) prevention, and mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) connection. Without these key technology, nobody can make electric boat.

There are many companies in the world who make electric cars but only few companies can make electric boats. The major reason for this is that they do not have safety technology. The most important safety technology for e-boat is electric shock prevention technology. Due to this, LGM is the only company in the world which can produce a safe e-boat.

Currently, LGM finished the developments and tests of various electric boat power systems korea from 50 horse power (HP) to 660HP (dual) HP which can make 32 feet power boat make speed up to 52 knots (approx. 60miles/Hour).

Experience a new world with e-Outboard Series

For those who desire more active recreational experiences, e-Outboard is for you. This higher performing e-Outboard will bring satisfaction to you. For those who desire a more active recreational experience.

LGM promises high satisfaction to the customers by providing the e-Outboard that can be applied to small boats to 5ton fishing boats. Become a front-runner as an environmentalist with LGM e-Outboard.

Application

• Fishing Boat

• Leisure Boat

• Special Boat (Lifeboat, Skiff boat, etc.)

E-Outboard Series Products in below

O-25

• Continuous Power (hp)-25

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)-100/33

• Operational Speed (rpm)-0-6,500

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-72-150

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)-97

• Communication-CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)-47

O-40

• Continuous Power (hp)-40

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)-130/49

• Operational Speed (rpm)-0-11,750

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-130-450

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)-97

• Communication-CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)-68

O-90

• Continuous Power (hp)-90

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)-255/105

• Operational Speed (rpm)-0-10,250

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-130-450

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)-97

• Communication-CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)-155

O-110

• Continuous Power (hp)-110

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)-195/159

• Operational Speed (rpm)-0-10,000

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-320-360

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)-96

• Communication-CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)-165

O-180 (Future Release)

• Continuous Power (hp)-180

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)-215/143

• Operational Speed (rpm)-0-10,000

• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-602-750

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)-96

• Communication-CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)-230

O-270 (Future Release)

• Continuous Power (hp)-270

• Max / Continuous Torque (N·m)-2,100/1,225

• Operational Speed (rpm)-0-3,240

• Operating Battery Voltage -300-750

• Efficiency at Optimal Operation (%)-95

• Communication-CAN 2.0b

• Weight (kg)-285