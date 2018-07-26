Blockchain in Energy Market Research Report Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

MRFR’s market perspective on blockchain in energy includes a detailed observation on the historical market trends, current market scenario, and revenue forecast for the next five years, till 2023. The market sizing offered in the report has been validated by examining several elements. The blockchain in energy market assessment based on technology type covers open blockchain, closed blockchain, consortium blockchain, and hybrid blockchain. By platform type, a market analysis has been made for ethereum, hyperledger, tendermint, interbit. Based on implementation type, key segments discussed in the report include service & solution, development platforms and industry specific. End-use industries considered for assessing the overall market revenue include power & utilities, renewable energy and oil & gas. On the basis of application, the scope of discussion covers grid management, energy trading, control & security, payment schemes, supply chain and logistics.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Global Blockchain in Energy market key players studied are Power Ledger Pty Ltd, WePower UAB, LO3 Energy, Inc, Grid +, BTL Group Ltd., The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd, Conjoule GmbH, Enosi Foundation and Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited).

Research Methodology:-

The research approach taken by Market Research Future tracks the current trends in the market efficaciously. The reports are astute in highlighting the cycle of disruption that companies are facing in the market and the degree of change they can bring out in the progress of the market. The research process is a collaborative process at our end, which ensure a credible and objective market outlook. The reports consist of data and information that is conducive to fast decision-making and reflects the actual condition of the market. The reports also focus aptly on the next significant trends that can transform the competitive landscape of the market. The growth opportunities of any market are discovered by the constructive use of primary and secondary research. Additionally, the use of top-up and bottom-down approaches enhances the report’s credibility to a great extent.

Scope of Report :-

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for blockchain in energy

By Technology Type

Open Blockchain

Closed Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

By Platform Type

Ethereum

Hyperledger

Tendermint

Interbit

Others

By Implementation Type

Service & Solution

Development Platforms

Industry Specific

Segmental Analysis:-

The blockchain in energy market is segmented on the basis of end-use industries, technology type, platform type, implementation type, and application type. By technology type, the market is segmented into closed blockchain, open blockchain, hybrid blockchain and consortium blockchain. Closed Blockchain is accredited for a significant market share of 77.71% in 2017, and is projected to develop at the highest CAGR of 76.88% during the forecast period. The platform type basis of segmentation of the market comprises of hyperledger, ethereum, tendermint, and interbit. Ethereum is responsible for the leading market share of 76.89% in 2017, with a market value of USD 138.6 and is likely to develop at the highest CAGR of 78.56% during the forecast period. The market segmentation of the market on the basis of implementation type comprises of development platforms, service & solution, and industry specific. The end use industries based segmentation of the market includes power & utilities, renewable energy, and oil & gas. The applications based segmentation of the computer vision market consists of grid management, energy trading, control & security, payment schemes, supply chain and logistics.