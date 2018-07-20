Fairfax Digital Marketing Agency Educates On Law Firm Content Marketing

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) July 20, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, Fairfax law firm marketing agency, recently released a blog post educating law firms about the benefits that can be gained from using law firm content marketing strategies. Content marketing can be a powerful tool in spreading the word about your law firm’s services, creating a larger audience, and generating more leads.

Traditional forms of advertising are no longer the most viable marketing strategies. Television, print, and radio ads can be very expensive to produce. In addition, you may need to produce multiple ads of each type in order for them to be effective. However, many consumers do not consider ads that they passively see or hear to be trustworthy representations of the services and products they are advertising.

Content marketing can solve many of these issues. Posting blog posts on your site that contain frequently-searched keywords can help your site rank more highly in search results, making it easier for potential clients to find your site and consider it a credible result. Creating content also provides your firm with the opportunity to give people reliable information that helps them make intelligent decisions, positioning your firm as an expert within the industry and promoting trust. Because content only needs to be produced once, it can be significantly cheaper than other forms of marketing. It’s also easy to share on social media, which can help increase your audience and ultimately grow it, as people tend to trust content with a high amount of likes or shares. Content marketing can therefore be a much more efficient means of advertising.

321 Web Marketing completes extensive research into each one to determine what content web users are seeking and how to create content that not only addresses those needs, but positions their clients as experts in their respective fields. The agency aims to provide clients with a consistent, daily stream of qualified leads within six months of launching a marketing campaign and continues to monitor and improve campaigns over time. Speak with a marketing professional at a law firm digital marketing agency to get more information or to schedule a free law firm content marketing consultation. The agency can be reached at 703-810-7557 or online at https://www.321webmarketing.com/. 321 Web Marketing is headquartered at 3925 Old Lee Highway, Suite 53-C, Fairfax, VA 22030.

