FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

India (July 16, 2018) – While the government is trying best to bring all of India online so that everything is accessible for people in the country, the initiation of the concept of Common Service Centre lead to advancement in the project. The government aims to make online services available for all Indians whether rural or urban dwellers. There are many online services available for common people now. The system is simple to use and cost-effective. There are many platforms that are part of this important government project. The platforms offer things like the installation process of the CSC and the proper usage. One efficient platform is Apna CSC, which offers all the things related to the common service centre. The CSC Portal is reputed and part of the government initiative, which is definitely a plus point.

The service provided by a common service centre is simple and effective. You can use them for easy booking of tickets, fixing Adhar Card issues, to do property paperwork and many more other services. The services, being government initiative, are cost-effective and best for any Indian. There are over one lakh such centres in rural India and over 15,000 in urban India. Since the figures suggest that they are mostly spread in rural areas, this completes the government initiative target which surely was making rural India grow online. The services have helped millions since the time started and continue to. Apna CSC Portal aims to help the government initiative by providing simple, cost-effective details regarding starting a CSC and working on it.

The point in working this much since is for the development of rural areas, all such platforms are working hard and broad to spread awareness and knowledge about the services and their best usage. The centres are fully functional and useful for every Indian. The better use of the services is now the target of the government and platforms like Apna CSC Portal. All this is to help the country grow because most of the Indian population is rural and not urban. Also, the privately offered online services are much costly, which common people cannot afford or so. Therefore, these centres are helping even poor to fully utilize the services without worrying to pay too much. Also, for some specific people, the government has made some services free of cost to help them.

About Apna CSC Portal:

Apna CSC or Apna Common Service Centre, which is an online platform, has all the needed information regarding CSCs and their features. Part of National E-Governance Plan, Apna CSC has helped thousands to set up their own CSCs and helped even more in using the services. Apna CSC offers the registration process and all that required for setting up or utilizing a CSC. Apna CSC is a legit and recognized platform and has the information to enhance your knowledge about CSCs.

For more information, visit https://apnacscportal.in

###