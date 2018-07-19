WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market 2018 Research Report” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global COPD and Asthma Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global COPD and Asthma Devices market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices are useful in inhalation therapy and assist in drug delivery by converting drug suspensions or solutions to aerosolized particles.

The need for urgency in medication and portability of the drug delivery devices will drive the growth for COPD and Asthma devices.

Considering the growth and market size, Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) will be the most lucrative market segment of the COPD and Asthma devices (inhalers) market.

The global COPD and Asthma Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Philips Healthcare

3M Health Care

Allied Healthcare Products Inc

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

GF Healthcare Products

Smith Medicals

Lincare Holdings Inc

Baxter International

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI)

Drug Powder Inhalers (DPI)

Soft Mist Inhalers

Jet Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global COPD and Asthma Devices sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key COPD and Asthma Devices manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of COPD and Asthma Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

COPD and Asthma Devices Manufacturers

COPD and Asthma Devices Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

COPD and Asthma Devices Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

1 COPD and Asthma Devices Market Overview

2 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Analysis by Application

7 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 COPD and Asthma Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global COPD and Asthma Devices Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix