Suma Soft announces the startup of new office facility at Aundh, Pune

Suma Soft, one of the most emerging name in ITES industry, announced the opening of a new facility at Aundh Pune to capture the talent from the western side of the Pune region. After successful expansion at Nashik and Coimbatore, the company now looks to strengthen and enhance its service capacity at Aundh facility.

The ultra-modern facility at Aundh features 250 workstations in a space with distinctive open architecture. The facility will host the expanding Software Development, BPO and Sales functions.

The state-of-the-art business facility with 14000 sq ft.area provides cutting edge ofﬁce space and will allow us to provide enhanced and scalable service that caters the needs of the clients worldwide.

The facility center at Aundh consists of linear workstation, fully-equipped conference rooms, meeting rooms, data network, dedicated internet connectivity, e-mail, web, application hosting services and cleanest canteen facility.

About Suma Soft

Suma Soft is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company providing reliable BPO, Software Development, Tech Support and ITRSM services to global clientele. Suma Soft was founded in 2000 and has offices in Pune, Coimbatore, Nashik, Delhi, Mumbai, Texas and Toronto. Find out more about Suma Soft at www.sumasoft.com

