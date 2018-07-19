Fairfax Christ Lutheran Church Unveils Their New Website

Fairfax Christ Lutheran Church, a Fairfax, VA church & Preschool, recently premiered its new website design. The site is now more user friendly and visually interesting, allowing visitors to quickly find the information they need about the church’s worship services and activities.

Previously, Fairfax Christ Lutheran’s website was less dynamic, with an outdated design that was not visually appealing and that also made it difficult to navigate quickly. The user interface has been updated to clearly display the type of information available. Buttons across the top right corner of the page link to the church’s social media profiles, information about how to visit the church, and a preschool registration form. The banner below that contains links to an about section, as well as sections related to the preschool, programs, church calendar, newsletters, and a contact form. A video banner highlights the Sunday service schedule, and the remainder of the page is dedicated to blog posts and a contact form and search bar block.

With this new design, users can easily find information about all of the church’s offerings. Site visitors can click headers on the banner prominently displayed across the page to get information, and the most important information — the Sunday schedule of services — is highlighted in the middle of the page by a video background of a bright sky and rolling clouds. Sections including a message from the pastor, more information about the preschool, and other services and outreach that the church performs stand out thanks to the photos accompanying each section, with an excerpt encouraging customers to read more. By placing a contact form at the bottom of the page, when site visitors have likely already gotten sense of the church’s offerings and mission, users may have more confidence in reaching out to get more information, ask to become a member of the church, or enroll their child in the preschool. The overall more modern design also lends the church more credibility.

Fairfax Christ Lutheran Evangelical Church & Preschool is located at 3810 Meredith Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030. The church can be contacted directly at 703-273-4094 or through its new website at http://www.fairfaxchristlutheran.org/.

###