10 Years of Client Wins!

In less than 7 weeks time, CuCo will officially turn 10! Since we began, we have been working hard to turn CuCo into what it is today – a successful, multi-award winning creative agency. And we couldn’t have done it without our amazing clients! To celebrate our upcoming 10 years anniversary, we would like to introduce you to 1 client from each year:

2008 – Adventure Wonderland

One of the South’s top family attractions appointed CuCo as their creative agency over a decade ago. Since then, we have worked on various projects for Adventure Wonderland, such as their website, a number of advertising campaigns, as well as their yearly DL (tourism leaflet) and the client has always been delighted with our work.

2009 – Athelhampton house

Historic Athelhampton House & Gardens chose CuCo as their designated creative marketing agency in 2009, as the brand was in need of a new guidebook to the tourist attraction. Impressed with our work, Athelhampton House & Gardens also appointed us to redesign their DL’s, brand identity and website in order make the brand stand out in the competitive tourism market. CuCo’s branding work for Athelhampton House & Gardens won a Design Firm Graphic Design Award and has helped transform the business into one of Dorchester’s top visitor destinations.

2010 – Bournemouth Tourism

In 2010, CuCo won a competitive pitch against leading local agencies for the Brief to design Bournemouth Tourism’s 2010 Bournemouth Activity Booking Centre brochure. Ever since, CuCo has worked with the tourist organisation on projects including leaflets and branded campaigns and we continue to help Bournemouth Tourism to drive more footfall to Bournemouth and the surrounding villages.

2011 – Lord Owen

Lord Owen, an independent Cross-bencher in the House of Lords, approached CuCo to build his website in 2011 following the success of the Charter 2010 political campaign website we developed for him throughout the 2010 General Election. The site was turned around in only two days and attracted nearly 1,000 hits in its first week.

2012 – Bridport Arts Centre

In 2012, the Bridport Art Centre appointed CuCo as their new creative agency. CuCo re-branded Bridport Arts Centre and re-designed the logo as well as the forty-page seasonal programme. The re-brand drew immediate recognition and success for the arts centre and CuCo is still the brand’s go-to creative agency 6 years on!

2013 – Experian

In 2013, we won an exciting new client when the global credit giant Experian chose CuCo as their creative marketing and design agency! Since then, we have developed a number of their internal campaigns, illustrations as well as online and offline marketing materials for the brand’s 2017 re-brand.

2014 – Oceanarium

Situated at Bournemouth Seafront, the Oceanarium is an unmissable attraction for locals and tourists alike. Following our work for the Offshore Cafe next door, the Oceanarium appointed us in 2014 to design their DL as well as all their online and offline marketing. Ever since, CuCo have been the Aquarium’s go-to agency for all DL designs, maps and illustrations.

2015 – Kent Brushes

In 2015, CuCo were approached by the UK’s oldest and most prestigious hair brush retailer Kent Brushes to develop a national online advertising campaign for the brand, and later re-design the brands website, as well as manage various digital campaigns. Over the years, CuCo have built a strong relationship with Kent Brushes still continue to be responsible for the brand’s social media marketing to this day.

2016 – Secondary1st

Three years ago, a long-term client of CuCo sadly lost his wife to Secondary Breast Cancer. Dedicated to support the prevention and treatment of Secondary Breast Cancer, he founded the charity Secondary1st. When we heard about the set-up of the charity, we decided to help in the best way we could – by using our skills and expertise to build their website and help promoting the charity. We still review Secondary1st’s website regularly to ensure the charity gets as much exposure as possible.

2017 – English Oak Vineyard

In 2017, English Oak Vineyard appointed CuCo as their web design agency to re-design the website of the successful sparkling wine business. The complex, fully-responsive new website, which was launched this year, is intelligent and intuitive and better communicates the exciting offering of English Oak.

2018 – Dorset Sea Salt Co.

2018 has been a great year so far! At the beginning of this year, the amazing Dorset Sea Salt Company chose CuCo as their branding agency. CuCo has completely re-branded Dorset Sea Salt Co., by re-designing the logo, packaging, strap line and the website of the brand! The re-brand has been a great success so far and the demand for the brand has significantly increased and we can’t wait to continue our work with Dorset Sea Salt! However, not only did we win an exciting new client, but we also won two international design awards at the 24th Annual Communicator Awards. We are very proud of what CuCo has become and achieved and we can’t wait for all the exciting projects we will be tasked with by our existing and incoming clients in the future!