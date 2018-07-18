Orthopedic Devices Industry Overview, Trends and Market Growth Analysis Research Study 2023

Global Orthopedic Devices Market – Dominant Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

• DePuy Synthes Companies (US)

• Globus Medical, Inc. (US)

• Medtronic (Republic of Ireland)

• NuVasive, Inc. (US)

• Smith & Nephew plc. (UK)

• Stryker Corporation (US)

• Zimmer Inc. (US)

Global Orthopedic Devices Market – Segments

Globally, the orthopedic devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, region and end users. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into spinal devices, consumables and disposables, trauma fixation, joint replacement, bone repair, and others.

On the basis of application, the market can be segregated into trauma and extremities, foot, knee, spine, hip, spine, ankle, and others, where knee and hip applications hold the largest market share. It has been witnessed that high rate of knee and hip replacement surgeries combined with the innovations in their treatment is contributing towards the market growth of orthopedic devices.

Based on end users, the market for orthopedic devices can be bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and medical research centers, where hospitals hold the maximum market share.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market – Industry Developments

A leading musculoskeletal solutions company, Globus Medical Inc., has announced the launch CREO Fenestrated Screw System that is used for treating patients suffering from advanced stage tumors of the thoracolumbar spine.

Medtronic plc. has declared that the US Food and Drug Administration has offered 510k clearance of Kyphon HV-R Bone Cement for fixation of fractures of sacral vertebral body with the help of sacroplasty or vertebroplasty.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market – Highlights

The Global Orthopedic Devices Market has emerged from conventional surgical procedures to the use of fixation and prosthetic devices. These devices are placed within the muscle systems or the body’s skeleton to offer stability or correct existing problems. Orthopedic devices market is growing at a very fast rate and is expected to grow in years to come.

An Orthopedic Device are placed within the body’s skeleton and muscle systems so as to correct existing problems or to provide stability. Technological advancements and product development is the best strategy that yields the greatest market benefit. Changing technology, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, increasing funding for R&D and market growth in emerging economies are major driving forces for global orthopedic devices market.

In the year 2016, the market for orthopedic devices was worth USD 43,802.1 Mn. It is expected to reach USD 58,814.6 Mn by the year 2023. To offer better healthcare facilities and solutions, there has been a notable rise in government funding to expand the healthcare sector. Since 2003, the orthopedic devices market has witnessed a few technological advancements like nailing and plating techniques, internal fixtures, resurfacing, joint replacement and arthroscopic devices. The focus has been diverted from experimental to mechanized implants and application-based advancements.

Introduction of new products such as polymers and ceramics has positively impacted the success rate of surgeries. Adoption of these highly advanced products are swiftly increasing as they are available at customizable shapes and sizes and more importantly they are available at affordable prices.

Orthopedic Devices Market is growing steadily and expected to continue its growth near future. The total market for orthopedic devices was US$ 43,802.1 million in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 58,814.6 million by 2023. The global orthopedic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Taking the global scenario of orthopedic devices market into consideration, North America was holding the highest market share of around 39.6 % in the year 2016. With the presence of major market players and advanced technologies, the market in this region is growing steadily.

Europe has been considered as the second largest market and is expected to reach USD 19,467.6 Mn by the end of 2023.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the fastest growth with CAGR of 6.2 % during the assessment period. Availability of government regulations and presence of untapped markets are sure to attract attention of global players.

Moreover, Middle East and Africa can exhibit a dull growth over the forecast period due to slow implementation of latest technologies.

