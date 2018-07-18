Mastitis Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Mastitis is a breast infection, which results in breast pain, swelling, warmth, and redness. In most cases, lactation mastitis occurs within the first six to 12 weeks after giving birth (postpartum), but it can happen later during the breastfeeding. The major symptoms of mastitis include breast tenderness or warmth to the touch, malaise, breast swelling, pain or a burning sensation continuously or while breastfeeding, skin redness, often in a wedge-shaped pattern, high fever and others.

According to the WHO, breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women. Every year 200,000 new cases are diagnosed worldwide and the number is continuously increasing. Prevalence of breast cancer is more common in developed countries as compared to developing countries. The global breast cancer market is driven by increasing number of females having breast cancer. Adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, exposure to harmful radiation, increasing female geriatric population, and increasing government initiatives also contributed to the growth of the market. Since no absolute treatment is available to completely cure the disease, there is a scope for developing effective treatments. On another hand, the high cost of the treatment, adverse effects associated with the therapy, and long approval time for the drugs may restrain the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the treatment is likely to affect the growth of the market, negatively.

The global mastitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players for Mastitis Market:

Pfizer (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Oncogenex (U.S.), Apthera Inc (U.K), BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Oncothyreon Inc (US), Astellas (Japan), Bipar Sciences (U.S.), Puma Biotechnology (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K), Genentech (U.S), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Accord Healthcare, Inc. (India), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Neurological Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutes and Universities

Segments for Global Mastitis Market:

The global mastitis market is segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment, and end-users. Based on the types, the market is segmented into contagious mastitis and environmental mastitis. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into the physical examination and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into antibiotics, pain relievers, surgery, and others. The pain relievers are further segmented into acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and others. Moreover, the acetaminophen is segmented into Tylenol and others. Ibuprofen is further segmented into Advil, Motrin IB, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Mastitis Market:

The Americas mastitis market is expected to show extensive growth owing to increasing number of patient population for mastitis, and technological advancement in the healthcare. Moreover, high health care spending and increasing government support for research & development are expected to boost the market growth.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global market. The increasing focus of various government agencies on treating mastitis, and increasing investment in healthcare domain to improve treatment methods of rare diseases will fuel the growth of the market. The growing public awareness will boost the European market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing mastitis market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing the economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development are projected to drive the market in China and India over the assessment period. Alongside, there is a huge growth outlook for the market in the developing countries as these countries are encouraging research and development in healthcare management.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

