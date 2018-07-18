Casey Dentist Provides a Discreet, Comfortable Way to Straighten Teeth

The dental office in Townsville offers Invisalign, a discreet, comfortable way of straightening teeth with fewer office visits than traditional braces.

[AITKENVALE, 18/07/2018] – Casey Dentist offers Invisalign for individuals who wish to straighten their teeth in a discreet and comfortable manner. The Townsville-based dental office explains that unlike traditional braces, Invisalign is a range of customised, clear aligners that straighten teeth in a shorter period and with minimal office visits.

Invisalign Over Traditional Braces

The Invisalign aligners from Casey Dentists have several benefits over conventional braces. First, they are barely noticeable. Furthermore, Invisalign aligners are comfortable to wear compared to conventional braces with metal wires. Casey Dentists says that the special plastic material with rounded edges prevents irritation of the mouth and tissues.

Patients will get customised aligners that will fit their mouth. Invisalign aligners use state-of-the-art technology to capture an exact 3-D image of their teeth.

The dentist will then use this image to customise the aligner to secure that it fits their mouth. Casey Dentists adds that the aligner moves teeth into proper position over time.

Invisalign aligners are removable so patients can eat, drink, brush their teeth or floss with ease.

Invisalign for Straighter, Healthier Teeth

Many people are beginning to experience the benefits of Invisalign treatment because they can have straighter, healthier teeth without the noticeable metal wires from traditional braces.

Casey Dentists emphasizes that patients do not have to change anything from their current lifestyle because they can still participate in day-to-day activities even when wearing Invisalign. As such, the orthodontic device is ideal for athletes, professionals, brides and parents.

With Invisalign treatment, patients enjoy easy, quick and painless checkups and minimal appointments required throughout the treatment. A treatment typically lasts for nine to 15 months, quicker than a treatment with traditional braces, which normally takes about 18 to 30 months.

About Casey Dentists

Casey Dentists in Townsville provides the highest level of dental care for patients and family in a modern, comfortable and state-of-the-art facility. The dental practice offers comprehensive services, which include general dentistry, TMJ dentistry, sleep dentistry, emergency treatment and more.

