Overview of top class dental devices manufacturer in Korea – Wonhyo Inc

It is an honor for me to introduce our company to you.

Wonhyo Inc. started out its business in 1967 and has been in this dental device business over 50 years. We grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high quality dental products in Korea and also provide our customers with quick customer service.

With our efficient and scientific management we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction.

Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover we do advertise directly too many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.

We are sure that we can provide world top class dental devices with our 30 years know-how.

1967.06.

Establish WONHYO DENTAL EQUIPMENT PRIVATE COMPANY

1999.12.

Establish WONHYO INC. (Incorporated Company)

Every year

Attend below exhibitions & congresses

SIDEX exhibition in Coex

GAMEX exhibition in Coex

DIDEX

YESDEX

The congress of “The Korean Academy of Endodontics”

The congress of “The Korean Academy of Conservative Dentistry”

Dentech China

Dental South China

SINO Dental Show

ADF exhibition in Paris

Greater New York exhibition

GT3+

Compatible

For any ordinary Ni-Ti File

T-One File, Protaper

Reverse

One File, Waveone, Reciproc Dental equipment’s manufacturer

Unique features

1. Special nano coating

– Extended Life

– Resistance to wear and fatigue breakdown

2. Feature

– Asymmetric design

– Highly efficient cutting

– NO SCREW-IN effect

– Efficient debris removal Endo motor manufacturer