Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market: Increasing Aging Population Globally to Fuel the Market

According to the report, the increasing aging population globally is fuelling the market for glioblastoma multiforme treatment. In addition, a number of non-government and government organizations are taking several steps to increase awareness on GBM, hence boosting the market. Furthermore, it has been predicted that the introduction of a number of novel therapies in the coming years will also augment the growth of the market for glioblastoma multiforme treatment in forthcoming years. On the other hand, the present survival period of drugs approved by the FDA for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme is less and this is a key factor restraining the growth of the market. In addition, currently available therapies have limitations owing to GBM being immensely resistant to DNA modifying agents. This may also pose a negative impact on the growth of the market.

On the basis of drug, the market for glioblastoma multiforme treatment is segmented into bevacizumab (avastin), carmustine (bicnu), and temozolomide (temodar, temodal, and temcad). Amongst these, in 2013, temozolomide took the largest share in the market owing to its great effectiveness. On the other hand, bevacizumab (avastin) is the latest addition to the string of drugs and is the first monoclonal antibody drug passed for the treatment of GBM. This drug is relatively more effective as compared to temozolomide and is predicted to hold the largest share in the market on the basis of revenue by the end of 2016.

The pipeline review of glioblastoma multiforme treatment includes a number of drugs in preclinical phase, phase I, phase II, and phase III. Drugs under preclinical, stage I and stage II include ABT-414, MM-398, ARC-100, AV0113, Cotara, Crenolanib, SGT-53, Endostatin, and ANG1005. Drugs under phase II include rindopepimut (CDX-110), DCVax, and others.

In terms of geography, the report segments the market into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, North America led the market for glioblastoma multiforme treatment in 2013 owing to the increasing public awareness because of support from non-government and government organizations. In addition, the developed healthcare infrastructure in this region has also augmented the growth of the market. On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing glioblastoma multiforme treatment market owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing awareness about GBM within this region.

As per the report, the chief players operating in the market are Abbvie, Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Exellixis, Inc., Brostol-Myers Squibb Co. and F. Hoffman-La Roche.

