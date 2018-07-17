Advanced Process Control Market Trends Research and Projections 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Today, various industries especially petrochemicals, pharmaceutical and oil & gas for optimizing operational techniques. Deployment of advanced process control system is done by business for more profitability and enhances operational processes. In process industries, advanced processes stabilize big process dead time, control loops and process interactions. With new labor safety & security norms introduced by law and requirement for energy efficient process control solutions, the growth of advanced process control market is inevitable. In past few years, advanced process controls have also introduced automation measures into supervision control systems and unique security control systems. Firms specializing in advanced process control are today also investing in software companies to develop automation software.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has prepared a report on the advanced process control market that predicts the growth at 12.09% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. This report explores important historical and current trends, dynamics, and market estimations for the future. Providing market valuations by region-wise analysis and other relevant segmental studies, this report offers country-level analysis for each of the market segments. Presenting a comprehensive analysis of the global adhesive process control market, this report highlights complete and impartial assessment of market by investigating all the facts, historical information, and statistical references. While covering key players in global advanced process control market, it explores their geographical income, growth strategies, M&A activities, market share, new product launch, revenue, segmental share, Strength Weaknesses Opportunities Threats (SWOT) and the latest R&D initiatives.

Major Key Players

Aspen Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.),

General Electric Co. (U.S.),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.),

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (U.S.),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric SE (France), and Siemens AG (Germany)

According to MRFR, the global Advanced Process Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

Marposs Corp. has launched its redesigned and responsive website that computer and screens of all mobile devices. The new website has been organized and reconfigured to display the company’s inspection, measurement, and process control solutions in a better way. It also represents its updated branding.

ABB India, the Indian subsidiary of ABB Ltd., a key player in global advanced process control market has signed a pact with Niti Aayog, the supreme policy commission of India reporting directly to Central Government. According to this pact, ABB India will introduce latest technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics in India. Statement of Intent (SoI) signed between two institutions declares collaboration to prepare key sectors of the economy for AI, digitalization, industrial automation, and robotics.

Honeywell International Inc has purchased 25 percent stake in Chinese software provider Flux Information Technology.

Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation of global advanced process control market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In North America, the biggest market for advanced process control comprises of United States of America (USA) and Canada. Both countries have been covered in this report. Similarly, while exploring the European market, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom (UK) have been covered. Rest of Europe section covers minor markets in other European countries. Asia-Pacific market included Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Rest of Asia-Pacific covered countries that have demand and market for advanced process control. MEA market covered Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, concluding it with Rest of the Middle East section.

Segmentation

The global advanced process control market is segmented on the basis of type, revenue source, application, and region. On the basis of the type the segment is further classified into advanced regulatory control, multivariable predictive control, inferential control, sequential control, and compressor control. On the basis of revenue source the segment is further divided into software and services. APC caters wide area of applications like oil & gas, power, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemical, and others.

