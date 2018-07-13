MedTrainer Effectively Solves the Compliance Puzzles through Recognized Compliance Management System

Redlands, CA (July 13, 2018) – HIPAA compliance is something important for organizations in the medical field in the United States. Be it medical offices, veterinary clinics, dental care, long-term care, GSA/Government, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, hospitals, pharmacies, urgent centers or community health centers, they will have to ensure HIPAA compliance in the United States.

Organizations serving these areas can get the best HIPAA Training from MedTrainer. The company effectively solves the puzzles related to compliance for organizations by providing the most comprehensive and recognized compliance management system on the market.

They offer a single platform with dozens of features. The features include world-class training, equipment maintenance logs, policies & procedures, SDS Management and the list goes on and on. Companies operating in the healthcare domain planning to create a HIPAA Policy Manual can get the most dependable guidance from MedTrainer.

MedTrainer offers solutions like compliance management, learning management and provider credentialing.

About MedTrainer:

MedTrainer was established in the year 2013. The CEO of the company Mr. Steve Gallion says “Our founding group and executive team strived to create the highest quality eLearning system directed towards the healthcare industry”. The company delivers the best-in-class education and compliance solutions that are driven by real customer needs.

For more information, please visit https://medtrainer.com/health-insurance-portability-accountability-act/

Media Contact:

555 Cajon St., Suite A

Redlands, California 92373

Call – 1-888-337-0288

Email: info@medtrainer.com

###