Circuit Breaker Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate | Industry Market Challenges and Analysis Report by Forecast 2027

Market Overview:-

A circuit breaker is a device that, interposes an electric circuit to avert unwarranted current, caused by short circuit, typically resulting from overload. A vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) is a kind of circuit breaker where the arc quenching takes place in vacuum medium. In a vacuum circuit breaker, vacuum interrupters are used for breaking and making load and fault currents. A vacuum circuit breaker can be used frequently or at a place of multi breaking short circuit. Vacuum circuit breakers are widely used in utility sector, to reduce energy loses in power generation and transmission efficiently. These factors will be contributing for the growth of global vacuum circuit breaker market in forecast period.

The need for uninterrupted electricity supply is growing because of the rise in world population and rapid industrialization. The growing need for efficient and effective load management and the need of renewable energy to be connected to the grid are expected to aid in the growth of the vacuum circuit breakers market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of vacuum circuit breaker as compared to traditional fuses and the high level of complexity involved in the design to give module level protection will restrain the vacuum circuit breaker market, globally.

Industry Top Key Players:-

ABB Group

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

STAHL

Schurter Electronics

Holley Metering Ltd.

General Electric

Sensus

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global vacuum circuit breaker market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vacuum circuit breaker market by its type, by end-user and by regions.

By Cooling

Indoor VCB

Outdoor VCB

By End-User

Building & Construction Industry

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry

Foods & Beverages Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Other Industries

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Indoor Vacuum Circuit Breaker market is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Indoor vacuum circuit breakers are expected to hold a larger market size as compared to outdoor vacuum circuit breakers. This is due to their wide and diverse application in power plants and primary transformer substations that are fed from high-voltage grid, as well as in secondary, transformer or transfer substations, where the power is transformed down from medium to low voltage and distributed to the end consumer. Also, the growing concern to ensure reliable and safe voltage power distribution at all times and long service life with superior cost-efficiency of indoor vacuum circuit breaker are expected to boost the indoor vacuum circuit breaker market.