Research Deliver Insight into Global Image Recognition Market 2018

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Global Image Recognition Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global Image Recognition market status and forecast, categorizes the global Image Recognition market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

Image recognition, in the context of machine vision, is the ability of software to identify objects, places, people, writing and actions in images. Computers can use machine vision technologies in combination with a camera and artificial intelligence software to achieve image recognition.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3277968-global-image-recognition-market-research-report-2018

North America holds the largest share of the global market. Higher adoption of new and advanced technologies such as mobile application security solutions is driving the growth of this regional market. The image recognition market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the high adoption of cloud, mobility, and infrastructure management solutions to address information security.

The global Image Recognition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Qualcomm

NEC

Google

LTU Technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Honeywell

Hitachi

Slyce

Wikitude

Attrasoft

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3277968-global-image-recognition-market-research-report-2018

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Image Recognition capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Image Recognition manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Image Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Image Recognition Manufacturers

Image Recognition Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Image Recognition Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Image Recognition market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1 Image Recognition Market Overview

2 Global Image Recognition Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Image Recognition Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Image Recognition Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Image Recognition Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Image Recognition Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Image Recognition Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Image Recognition Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Image Recognition Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix