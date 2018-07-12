Portable Generator Market Size, Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Current Trends |Industry Market Challenges and Analysis Report by Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-
Portable generators are used to supply electricity for the operation of small electrical appliances in the event of a power outage. Rapid increase in the demand-supply gap of electric power in developing economies is driving the growth of the market. Similarly, increasing number of live commercial events is fuelling the growth of the market. The major players in the market are hugely investing in R&D and coming up with technologically advanced products, which is positively influencing the growth of the market. However, growing adoption of energy storage technologies and stringent emission regulations for diesel engines are the factors that may hamper the growth of the market.
Scope of the Report:-
This study provides an overview of the global portable generator market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the portable generator market by its fuel type, power rating, application, end-user, and region.
Industry Major Key Players:-
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins, Inc.
- Kohler Co.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Champion Power Equipment, Inc.
Based on end-user segment, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment accounted for the largest segment mainly due to increasing demand for in-house power backup. Based on the power rating, the market is segmented into less than 3KW, 3 KW-10KW, and above 10 KW. The less than 3kW portable generators segment is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in awareness among consumers regarding in-house power backup and rise in need for portable power systems in outdoor recreational activity driving the demand for the segment. Generators with power rating more than 10kW power are widely used in industrial sector, owing to the need for greater power supply to run machines and industrial tools, which, in turn, is projected to drive the portable generators market.
Market Analysis:-
Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Increase in awareness among consumers regarding in-house power backup is ultimately increasing the demand for portable generators in the residential sector. The ease to start and portability are the key factors increasing the popularity of the portable generators in the residential sector. Portable generators are used to run necessary appliances, such as lights, refrigerators, and fans. The industrial segment is estimated to be the fastest growing end-user segment of the portable generator market. The industrial segment includes power station, oil & gas, mining, chemical, and manufacturing. The growth of the industrial sector in Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa is likely to drive the portable generator market. Oil & gas sector is one of the major end-users of the portable generator market. This sector utilizes generators for temporary power requirements in onshore and offshore fields. Most of the drilling sites and oil rigs are located in remote areas, where access to grid power is limited or non-existent.
