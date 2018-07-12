Manage dynamic processes and exceptions on-the-go with Newgen Omniflow iBPS 4.0

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, today released OmniFlowiBPS 4.0, an enhanced version of its BPM Suite. The new version empowers knowledge workers to work beyond boundaries of the workplace and manage structured and unstructured processes more effectively.

The platform now offers case management capabilities on mobile, facilitating improved user responsiveness and business performance.Further, it enables users to efficiently manage cases with auto-generation of case summary, notifications for each task, advanced calendaring and configuration capabilities.

“OmniFlow iBPS 4.0 enables organizations to gain flexibility required to respond to real-time opportunities and unanticipated situations. It meets the requirements of a digital business by empowering users to work anytime-anywhere,” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Key features include:

· Improved User Interface of the Form Builder- Enrich user experience with an intuitive user interface of iForms, the form builder. Create responsive forms by allowing users to group multiple controls and customize form elements.

· Better Information Security- Ensure system and data security with password protected rule set reports. Configure rules based on the assigned rights using if-else conditions and functions such as sum, average, and others.

· Language Support- The new version supports Arabic and Spanish languages.

· Integration with Google Drive- Import document into a work item from Google Drive or export a document to Google Drive. Check-in/ check-out from Google Drive while maintaining document versioning.

· Web Service Enhancements- Allow users to execute multiple web services on a single workstep and configure REST based web services. Supports RESTful webservice integration based on RAML standard.

The platform’s advanced capabilities such as process orchestration, robotic process automation (RPA), mobile, social and others allow organizations to re-engineer processes and go digital