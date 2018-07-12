Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne Assists Clients with No-Fault Divorce Cases

While no-fault divorce has a few advantages, navigating Colorado’s no-fault divorce law may be difficult. Fortunately, the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne is here to assist clients with their divorce case.

[COLORADO SPRINGS, 7/12/2018] — A no-fault divorce is one of the many ways to end a marriage. According to an article by Divorce Source, an online divorce and family resource website, this type of divorce does not require an individual to have the conventional grounds, such as adultery, imprisonment, physical or mental cruelty, and insanity, to file for divorce.

Advantages of No-Fault Divorce

No-Fault divorce provides divorcing couples many advantages over fault divorce. One advantage cited by the article is that it makes divorce less costly by minimizing or eliminating legal battles.

Additionally, no-fault divorce makes the other facets of divorce, such as support, custody, and property settlement easier to negotiate. When a couple chooses to negotiate the dissolution of marriage without assigning fault or blame, they often reduce some of the volatility in heated (and sometimes explosive) negotiations. This makes it possible to settle negotiations without undergoing a trial.

Helping Clients on No-Fault Divorce Matters

Although a no-fault divorce may look like the simplest path to ending a marriage, divorcing couples may find it difficult to navigate through the no-fault divorce law of Colorado. The law contains complex nuances between what one can and cannot consider a “fault”.

Divorcing couples who need help with matters about no-fault divorce can approach the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne. The law firm helps clients understand what does and does not constitute a fault. Additionally, clients get to enjoy the following benefits of working with Gordon N. Shayne:

Complete Dedication to the Case – The law firm will serve as a tireless advocate during discussions on divorce agreements to safeguard the client’s interests.

Vast Legal Experience – Attorney Shayne has more than 34 years of legal experience.

Knowledge of Case Law and Complex Statutes – The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne keeps abreast of the latest legal cases and developments to deliver the best possible legal strategies and advice to clients.

About the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne is a Colorado-based law firm that provides legal advice, mediation, arbitration, and representation for divorces, military divorces, domestic abuse cases, civil union, adoption, child custody and support, and annulments. The law firm takes a hands-on approach on each case to deliver the best possible outcome to the client’s case.

