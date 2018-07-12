Border Surveillance Market Competitive landscape By 2023

Global Border Surveillance Market Information Report by Equipment (Drone and Surveillance Camera), By Application (Coastal Border, Territorial Border, and Infrastructure) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America) – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Border surveillance is one of the key areas, where every country focuses upon, as these borders safeguard a nation’s security, sovereignty, and economic prosperity. Rapidly rising cross border conflicts and territory conflicts in specific regions is expected to propel the demand in the global border surveillance market. Development of new methods of surveillance through high end cameras and drones has resulted in opening of new revenue streams in this market. The recent Syrian refugee crisis beckons the need to increase the investments in the border surveillance market. In response to this demand, the US Department of Defence (DOD) and the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) have amplified the usage of unmanned systems, for the soul purpose of monitoring the national borders. Consequently, the increasing application of unmanned solutions has significantly contributed towards the growth of the global border surveillance market. Therefore, the global border surveillance market is expected to reach the valuation of more than USD XX billion during the forecast period, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5%.

Market Drivers

Growing demand for surveillance drones, integration of IP technology in surveillance cameras, and introduction of thermal imaging and panoramic surveillance cameras are some of the primary factors driving the global border surveillance market. Furthermore, the increased adoption of the stealth surveillance drones in the vulnerable coastal/territorial borders and the growing usage of surveillance cameras for the protection of critical infrastructure is also expected to fuel the demand in the border surveillance market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the leading markets, by 2023, mainly due to increasing number of cross border conflicts in this region. In the recent years, nations like Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan have increased their military spending in order to secure their borders against China, due to the conflict at the South China Sea. Other countries such as India and South Korea are expected to implement incremental features on their borders to counter the threats from their disruptive neighbors. The Middle East countries, in particular, are expected to register a high growth rate, with Saudi Arabia heavily investing in the construction of a 60 mile-wall on the Iraq border. Moreover, the Middle Eastern region, specifically due to the emergence of the Islamic State (IS), is expected to step up their efforts in order to secure their borders.

Key Players

The key players of the global border surveillance market are: DJI (China), General Atomics (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Lockheed Martin(U.S.), Northrop Grumman(U.S.), Thales Group(France), General Dynamics (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), and Moog (India).

