Radiotherapy Market: Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Global Radiotherapy Market – Competitive Analysis

View Ray, recently announced that the company has showcased its next generation MRI-guided radiation therapy solution, MRIdian Linac, at ESTRO 36, the annual meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, which was held on May 5-9, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

Isoray, company also has a new technique which into phase 3 of the clinical trials which will treat prostate cancer. The technique for the treatment is known as brachytherapy alone.

Varian, company has recently presented a new radiosurgery techniques for the optimal targeting of the multiple metastases. The metastases targeted are in the brain, spine, head & neck, and lung at the International Stereotactic Radiosurgery Society (ISRS) meeting in Montreux, Switzerland. Company has also announced that it has been selected through its distributor, Business Alignment, to supply and install a Varian ProBeam Compact single-room proton therapy system in the oncology center at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. First patient treatments are expected to start in the second half of 2019.

Philips Healthcare, is a global leader in health technology, has announced the launch of IntelliSpace Oncology, a new cloud-based oncology decision-support solution that offers seamless data integration across specialties and locations, data-driven decision making, and tools for proactive patient involvement. Recently company has opened its first innovation center in Russia. The center is Located at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow. The center will have a team of scientists developing the next generation of health technologies based on computer and data science, and artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Major Players

Some of the players are involved in manufacturing of the Radiotherapy those are, GE Healthcare(UK), Siemens (Germany), Varian(India), Cardinal Health(US), Nordion(CA), Isoray(US), View ray (US), Fuji Holdings(Japan), Philips Healthcare (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hologic (US).

The other companies also have wide presence in the home and as well as foreign countries. They also have product variety of the radiotherapy. The companies have constantly working on their R&D to innovate new techniques for the treatment of cancer. As the cancer is deadly disease which has high prevalence rate. The diagnosis is done in later stages the companies are trying to provide best equipment to treat disease in less time.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Industry Updates

Feb 2018 The foremost international provider of innovative, superior quality and patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, CIVCO and Stratpharma AG which is a Swiss company that concentrates in pioneering topical medical products to progress post-procedure results, have joined their synergies to concentrate on wound care for patients in radiation therapy. This enterprise is in line with the missions of the two companies to emphasize on patient outcomes in the space for radiation therapy. CIVCO will be the special provider in the U.S. of the StrataXRT product which is a ground-breaking wound dressing in the treatment for dermatitis from radiation. Reactions which are acute and radiation-induced skin are an unavoidable result of radiation therapy and happen in up to 95% of patients getting treatment to the groin, breast or perineum. The StrataXRT is a gel which is a self-drying wound dressing is developed to be used through and after radiation treatment.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Highlights

The Radiotherapy Market is increasing as the treatment is quick and easy. The treatment is more effective than chemotherapy and surgery. Though treatment has some side effects but the therapy is widely preferred by doctors. The cancerous cells get destroyed totally and does not show its presence in future. The time required is much less in contrast to the chemotherapy. The side effects of the radiotherapy is also nominal as compared to the chemotherapy.

The radiotherapy industry has grown significantly in the past few years owing to the increased pace of innovation. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to medical device sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The sector will develop very swiftly at a rate of 7 per cent CAGR while it is consequently projected to reach USD 7 million during the forecasted period.

Rapid development in the market due to increased pace of innovations that have been achieved in this field have led to the robust development of the market. Increased incidences of cancer cases of various categories have been fuelling the growth of this sector to a great extent. Better diagnostic abilities of the medical service providers have also been instrumental to the development of the market.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Regional Analysis

The radiotherapy market is segmented into four main geographic regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. America holds the larger market in the radiotherapy the market increasing due to the increasing advancement in the technology. Europe is another dominating region for the use of the radiotherapy. Asia-pacific region is growing at a rapid pace because of the increasing number of patients in the region. The number is increasing due to the more consumptions of tobacco is seen in this region. Middle East and Africa is slow growing segment because of the lack of awareness of the chronic diseases and the treatment facilities are also limited in this region.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Segmentation

The segmentation for the radiotherapy market is done on the basis of the treatment type and by application. On the basis of treatment type includes X-Ray, Gamma ray, External Beam radiotherapy, proton therapy, internal radiation therapy. The external beam radiotherapy segment is further sub-segmented into the treatment types which are 3D conformal radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT), Tomotherapy, Stereotactic radio surgery, and stereotactic body radiation therapy. On the basis of the application the segment are prostate cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer, ovarian cancer and thyroid.

