Q235B Straight Seam Steel Pipe, Standard For Ultrasonic Testing

Q235B straight seam steel pipe, ultrasonic testing standards, there are some engineering requirements for steel pipe pressure is particularly high, especially drinking water pipes, natural gas pipelines, fire pipes, etc. These materials are not particularly high on the material requirements of steel pipes, but the pressure shock requirements are very high. High, not allowed to have a little flaw detection or leakage, so the ultrasonic flaw detection was developed, which is convenient for us to detect the weld flaw detection of the steel pipe, which is also the safety of the project.

How does ultrasonic flaw detection detect lsaw steel pipe? It has an ultrasonic probe that transmits and receives ultrasonic waves to master the type and structure of the ultrasonic probe. Ultrasonic waves are high-frequency pulsed elastic waves with frequencies up to several hundred kHz or even several megahertz. When the whole steel pipe is welded to the finished product, we will carry out the overall inspection of the weld and the location of the defect in the heat-affected zone to determine the location of the defect. If the defect is found, it will be marked and professionally repaired.

Generally, the ferritic steel with a base metal thickness of not less than 8 mm is fully welded and welded, and the butt weld is pulsed by manual ultrasonic inspection. The comparative test block is made of steel with the same or similar acoustic properties as the tested material. When the side and side are inspected at a frequency of 2.5 MHz or higher and a highly sensitive condition, no defect echoes greater than 1/4 of the echo amplitude reflected from the 2 mm flat bottom hole at 20 mm from the side of the probe shall not occur.



Where there is no inspection for ultrasonic flaw detection, the inside is full of small eyes after cutting. If such a place is not repaired, there will be cracks or leaks when the pressure is used. When it is repaired or replaced, it will be troublesome. The cost will also increase. If the flaw detection is unqualified, the tube will be scrapped. It is suitable for steel structures or casings and is used in projects without pressure.