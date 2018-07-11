Organic Drinks Market forecast Report Till 2023

Market Scenario:

Raising demand for chemical-free, natural and healthy products have increased the global consumption demand for organic beverages. Organic beverages are also consumed by a wide population as energy drinks. The increasing health awareness is propelling the market demand for the product. The sale of organic drinks is found to be high amongst the health conscious population of people. The developing health awareness is a key driver for organic drinks market.



Market Definition:

Organic Drinks are beverages obtained from fruits, vegetables or seeds of plants. Organic drinks are popular amongst the consumers as they are free of chemicals and contain no harmful pesticides. The beverages that are popular in the organic beverages include organic tea, coffee and fruit purees. The drinks are available in various forms and have a high shelf life. Organic drinks contains no or less preservatives which adds to the health benefits obtained from them. Organic drinks are high in nutrient content and helps in the absorption of other nutrients in the body.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the organic drinks market are Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Organic Valley (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD (Australia), Groupe Danone (France), Purity Organic, LLC (U.S.), The Better Drinks Co (New Zealand)

Segments:

Organic drinks product has been segmented on the basis of source which comprises fruits, vegetables and others

Organic drinks product has been segmented on the basis of product-type which comprises concentrates, puree, instant powder and others

Organic drinks has been segmented on the basis of packaging which comprises bottles, sachets, cans, boxes and others

Organic drinks has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, retailers, e-commerce and others

Regional Analysis:

The Global Organic Drinks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America has the major market share followed Europe. Increasing health awareness amongst the consumers of North America is supporting the sale of the product in the region.U.S.is the major market for organic drinks generating a high revenue followed by European countries which include France and Germany. High demand from the developed countries of Europe due to shifting consumption preferences has a high impact on the market share growth. Netherlands, U.S., Germany, France and U.K. are the major importers of organic drinks.