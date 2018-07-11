Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Share, Revenue, Gross Margin and Emerging Trend Analysis and 2023 Forecast Research Report

Generation of Demand Due to Ageing of Wells, Coupled by Safety Concerns is expected to generate a Significant Growth

A number of oil & gas fields predominant in the North Sea region and Gulf of Mexico region are aging with more than 600 projects expected to be dismantled during the next five years. Thus, decommissioning is a rapidly developing sector in the petroleum business. The high risk and hazard associated with old platforms and rigs have created an intense need to remove these structures. The valuables scavenged such as high-quality steel, cables, machinery, drill bits and others can recoup and offset costs associated with decommissioning.

Technological advancement has resulted in technological obsolescence and shortening lifecycle of machinery. The growing capabilities and capacities of advanced machinery coupled with falling cost of new machinery have created a significant refurbishing business for decommissioning solution providers.

Industry Major Key Players:

The major players operating in this market, who have adopted these strategies are Tetra Technologies, Inc., (U.S.), BP P.L.C. (U.K.), Statoil ASA (Norway), DNV GL (Norway), TechnipFMC PLC (U.K.), AF Gruppen ASA (Norway), Ramboll Group A/S (Denmark), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), Amec Foster Wheeler (U.K.), John Wood Group Plc. (Scotland), Claxton Engineering Services (U.K.), Allseas group SA (Switzerland) and DeepOcean Group (Netherlands).