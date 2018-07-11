Mahoney Family Dentistry Provides Single and Multiple Tooth Replacement

The South Bend-based clinic offers dental implant treatments to replace one or more teeth, preventing further complications and enhancing a patient’s smile.

[SOUTH BEND, 7/11/2018] — Mahoney Family Dentistry in South Bend, Indiana has single tooth and multiple teeth replacement services for individuals who wish to improve their smile and dental health. The clinic explains that dental implants can prevent further complications due to an empty tooth socket.

The Process

According to Mahoney Family Dentistry, a dental implant with a ceramic crown is an ideal solution for replacing a missing tooth because it looks and functions like a natural tooth.

Meanwhile, a fixed bridge attached to dental implants is a suitable solution when replacing several teeth, particularly those in the back of the mouth. This solution helps preserve a patient’s jawbone and facial appearance while allowing them to eat properly.

The team of dentists follows the same procedure when replacing missing teeth. First, they will conduct a thorough examination and will take one or more x-rays to examine what treatment will work best with the patient.

During the installation of the implant, the patient will have a temporary tooth upon placing the post. This will allow the patient to eat normally.

The next step will happen a few months after the installation because the implant needs time to integrate into the jawbone. Placing the permanent ceramic tooth is the final step for single tooth replacement while putting a custom, permanent bridge is for multiple teeth.

The Advantages of Dental Implants

Mahoney Family Dentistry says getting a dental implant provides several benefits. For example, it replaces one or more missing teeth without making an impact on the adjacent teeth.

Moreover, a dental implant can also help reduce someone’s joint pain or bite problem due to the shifting of teeth within the empty tooth socket.

Not only does an implant improve an individual’s smile, but it also restores someone’s chewing, speech, and digestion. Implants are a stable, permanent solution for individuals who need to replace a single tooth or multiple teeth.

About Mahoney Family Dentistry

Mahoney Family Dentistry is a dental care provider in South Bend, Indiana. The team of dentists provides comprehensive treatments that clients fully understand. Mahoney Family Dentistry focuses not only on the oral health of each patient but also their overall health.

For more information, visit http://www.mahoneydds.com/ today.