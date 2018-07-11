Joloda Set to Participate in UK’s Largest Intralogistics Event in 2019

Joloda has signed up to exhibit at IMHX in September 2019 at the Birmingham NEC. The annual convention is the UK’s largest intralogistics event and provides engineers and suppliers the chance to present new technology, make new deals and win new business.

[LIVERPOOL, 7/11/2018] — Joloda, an expert in the design and manufacture of engineered loading solutions, will participate in the International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX) in September 2019. The company will display its automatic dock-to-trailer loading system.

UK’s Largest Intralogistics Convention

The IMHX is an annual convention that displays the latest technology in logistics. In September 2019, over 400 exhibitors consisting of industry-leading names and suppliers will showcase their latest products and services to over 16,000 attendees, more than half of whom will be decision makers in the industry. The event will be held at the Birmingham NEC.

Exhibitors will have the chance to meet visitors, secure new leads and win new business. Previous visitors include heads and directors of big-name companies like Tesco, Rolls-Royce, Nestle and Marks & Spencer.

Joloda’s Automatic Vehicle Loading System

Joloda will exhibit their Hydraroll Trailer Skate ® automated vehicle loading system. It is a chain drive system with 4 x 13.6-metre skates attached to a dock. The skates are pneumatically elevated and move loads in less than four minutes. Between the channels of the skates is an in-fill floor that acts as a non-slip surface to support the pallet loads.

The Hydraroll Trailer Skate ® offers a cost-effective solution for loading up to 30 tonnes of cargo in long factory warehouse shuttle distances of over 50 kilometres. Ideal applications include the food and beverage sector and the paper industry.

About Joloda

With over 50 years of experience, Joloda has built an impressive portfolio of customers ranging from global market leaders to local family-owned companies. Joloda has supplied over 500,000 loading systems across the globe to over 1,000 regular customers. The company continues to upgrade its existing systems and develop new ones to respond to the evolving needs of logistics. Joloda’s skilled workforce have backgrounds ranging from engineering to business studies; they receive continuous training and apprenticeships.

Learn more about the company and their products by visiting https://joloda.com/.