Design excellence at a global platform – 8 prestigious awards

Future Factory celebrates another award winning year with 8 global design awards in 2018

Future Factory, the Asia based innovation + design consultancy, celebratedtwenty years at the top by collecting 8 design awards in 2018, including the distinguished Red Dot Award: Product Design. The awards were won for different business sectors underlining Future Factory’s reputation as one of Asia’stop design consultancies.“Future Factory’sdesign team has had a very busy and exciting 2018”commentedJashish Kambli, Executive Partner at Future Factory. “The tally of 8 awards in 2018 validates our goal of bringing world-class design capability to the region. Its a proud moment for us to know the global design community acknowledges our contribution.”

The eight awards tally includes the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018 two winners for the Golden A’Design Award, two winners for the Silver A Design Award, one for the A’Design Award and two finalists for Lexus Design Award. The former is widely acclaimed as the internationally recognised seal of quality and determines the best products created each year.

Amongst the award winning products was Dr Aquaguard’s Classic + water purifier which won both the Red Dot Award:Product Design from Germany, and the A’ Design Award from Italy. “The multiple award winning Dr Aquaguard Classic + is a modern interpretation of the 21 year old best selling water purifier in India”, said Jashish. “Reimagining the iconic product was a challenge. But the new design does it in two ways. First, the in-wall mounting innovation has brought a seamless styling and functionality, while maintaining the brand’s legacy through its visual language. Second, the design also reimagined the user experience for all its stakeholders.” The new design allows for quick servicing through the removal of its front casing designed with discreet magnetic buttons, making servicing simple and quicker. For users, its minimal interface design emphasise a one-point operation, simplifying the user experience vastly without compromising it’s price to market. “We won another A’ Design award for iClean vacuum cleaner, also for Eureka Forbes,” commented Jashish, ”These projects are the latest in a growing list of close collaborations and launches between Future Factory and the Eureka Forbes team. It is such close collaboration with clients and the talent of our design team that helps us keep our top place in design.”

“The Goldilocks home safe for Godrej Security Solutions, represents another good example of our approach to design. This is the outcome of a design strategy tailored to the market and to the user, and represents the ability to reimagine solutions through design thinking,” said Geetika Kambli, Managing Partner at Future Factory. “Reimagining homes safes around electronic security, has helped build an entirely new category, revitalising the business by design. It has been awarded the Gold in the A’ Design Award and we are delighted that this work has been recognised.”

Other award winning products included a new stationary range for India’s leading brand Kangaro, and a water treatment plant for the German technology company Harbauer. The awards follow on from other earlier wins for Future Factory including the Good Design Award and IDSA, from Japan and USA. The Future Factory team will receive the awards personally in Italy and Germany between June 29th and July 9th. Following the receipt of the Red Dot Award: Product Design, for a four-week period, the special exhibition “Design on Stage – Winners Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018” will feature the award-winning innovations as part of the world’s largest exhibition of contemporary design.

About Future Factory:

Future Factory is Asia’s leadinginnovation + design firm that reimagines the future to create large scale impact for clients. The consultancy has both thinkers and doers; who not only create possibilities but also deliver it. Future Factory is an amalgamation of multiple capabilities which work as a supporting ecosystem to design, and this helps take an idea to production successfully. To deliver remarkable products and experiences, and truly transform lives.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality.

About the A’ Design Award:

A’ Design Award and Competition is and Italian design award and one of the worlds’ largest design competition awarding best designs, design concepts and products & services. The design competition aims to create incentives for designers, innovators and creators worldwide to come up with superior products and projects that benefit society.Every year, the A’ Design Award’s coveted design prize is awarded to products, projects, services and concepts that are the best examples of innovation, originality, functionality, sustainability, ease of use and economy.