Common Problems In The Treatment Of Straight Seam Steel Pipe Pre-welding

1. Wrong side.

This is the most common problem in pre-welding, and the wrong side is too bad, which directly leads to the degradation or scrapping of the lsaw steel pipe. Therefore, it is required to strictly control the amount of misalignment during pre-welding. When the whole or the whole half of the steel tube blank has a wrong side, it is generally due to: (1) the opening seam is not adjusted properly. (2) The seaming roller is not adjusted properly (the circumferential angle of the pressure roller is not correct, or the tube blank is not The center line is the axis, the left and right press rolls are asymmetrical, or the relative radial rolls of the press rolls are inconsistent), and there is no rounding; (3) the pre-bend side is not pre-bent in place, and the edge of the plate is caused by the straight edge phenomenon.

When the head or the tail of the tube blank has a wrong side, it is generally due to; (1) the position of the inlet and outlet roller is incorrect; (2) the center of the ring frame is incorrect; (3) the press roll is not good. , the position deviation of individual pressure rollers; (4) poor forming (the difference between the height of the two sides of the tube blank after molding is large; (5) the width of the opening slit is above 150mm); (6) the pressure fluctuation of the hydraulic system.

2. The back side is welded and burned.

If the surface is welded, it will take time and affect the normal operation of the production process; it will not be removed, which will affect the internal welding and internal welding. Burn through, affecting the quality of internal and external welding, need to be filled. The reason for the generation of back-side welding and burning is generally: (1) the joint is not tight, or the hydraulic system pressure is too low; (2) the molding is not good, the roundness deviation is large (3) the pre-welding process parameters are not properly selected. A certain welding current and arc voltage should be matched with an appropriate welding speed, and the line energy is too large or the welding speed is too low, and the back welding and burning are easy to produce.

3. Pores.

Pre-weld weld vents result in internal defects in the inner and outer welds. Pre-weld welds produce vents, generally due to: (1) poor quality of the shielding gas, such as containing moisture, insufficient pressure flow, etc.; (2) uneven hood formed by the clogging of the protective gas in the welding torch, and harmful gas agitation (3) ) There are rust and oil stains on the groove.

4. Poor weld formation.

Poor weld formation, affecting the internal and external welding tracking of the subsequent order, affecting the stability of the welding process, thus affecting the welding quality. Weld forming is closely related to line energy. Welding current, arc voltage are constant, welding speed is increased, weld penetration and melting width are reduced, resulting in poor weld formation. When voids are created in the weld, poor weld formation often occurs.

5. Splash.

Splash in pre-weld is easy to burn the surface or groove of the steel pipe, and it is not easy to remove, which affects the welding quality and the quality of the outer surface of the lsaw steel pipe. The main reason for the splash is that the protective gas component is incorrect or the process parameters are incorrect. The ratio of argon gas in the protective gas should be taken.