Commercial Aerospace Carbon Brakes Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Carbon brakes is used in military aircraft applications due to their high energy absorption capability and low weight. These were made widely available for civil and commercial aircraft. Increasing aircraft fleet size and growing commercial aircraft deliveries are some of the major drivers boosting the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on fiber precursor, the global commercial aerospace carbon brakes market is segmented into pitch and polyacrylonitrile. Among various fiber precursor, in 2016, the polyacrylonitrile segment estimated to be the major market followed by pitch and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is expected to be one of the major factor fueling the global commercial aerospace carbon brakes market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Based on application, the global commercial aerospace carbon brakes market is segmented into regional jets, wide-body aircraft and narrow-body aircraft. Among various product type, the narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to be the major market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. However, regional jet is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Higher demand for the narrow-body aircraft and increased focus on fuel efficiency are the key factors boosting the market for the global commercial aerospace carbon brakes market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market will show high growth during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025 due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft. Due to climate change and global warming, aerospace companies and airlines have been bound to promote energy savings. Additionally, some aerospace and airlines companies are investing in energy-efficient technologies as an effective measure to lessen fuel consumption.

By geography, the global commercial aerospace carbon brakes market has been classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America holds the largest market share in the global commercial aerospace carbon brakes followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. However, in 2024 Asia Pacific will be the largest market for global commercial aerospace carbon brakes market followed by North America.

In 2016, North America is expected to be the highest market due to increase in the demand of retrofit market and manufacturing base by several larger commercial OEMs such as Boeing. However, in next few years, the OEM and aftermarket segment are likely to offer health growth which in turn is expected to help Asia Pacific be the major market. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the highest CAGR among all regions during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Countries such as India, China and Japan are the key markets for the commercial aerospace carbon brakes in Asia Pacific. Better performance of carbon brakes over steel brakes, rising aircraft fleet size and growing commercial aircraft deliveries are some of the major factor driving the market for the commercial aerospace carbon brakes during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft is the major market boosting the market for commercial aerospace carbon brakes in Middle East and Africa.

Global commercial aerospace carbon brakes market is a highly consolidated market. Some of the major players in the commercial aerospace carbon brakes market include are Honeywell International, Inc(United States), Meggitt plc (United Kingdom), Safran Landing Systems(France), UTC Aerospace Systems (United States), Boeing (United States)and Airbus SAS (France).In addition, some of the other players Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) and Messier Bugatti Dowty SA (France) among others.