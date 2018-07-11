Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market to reach a market size of $30.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market size is expected to reach $30.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Anesthesia Delivery Machines Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Anesthesia Monitors Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Anesthesia Ventilators Market.
The Hospitals market holds the largest market share in Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period. The Clinics/Physician Offices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Ambulatory Service Centers market would garner market size of $4,367.9 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Medtronic Plc, Philips Healthcare, Getinge Group, Draegerwerk AG, Masimo, Smith’s Medical, Teleflex Inc., OSI Systems, ResMed, and Mindray Medical International Limited.
Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Anesthesia Devices
Anesthesia Delivery Machines
Anesthesia Monitors
Anesthesia Ventilators
Anesthesia Workstations
Anesthesia Disposables
Anesthesia Disposables Masks
Anesthesia Disposables Accessories
Respiratory Equipment
Positive Airway Pressure
Ventilators
Nebulizers
Humidifiers
Respiratory Inhalers
Oxygen Concentrators
Reusable Resuscitators
Respiratory Disposables
Resuscitators
Tracheostomy Tubes (TT)
Disposable Oxygen Mask
Respiratory Measurement Devices
Pulse Oximeters
Capnographs
Spirometers
Peak Flow Meters
By End-User
Hospitals
Clinics/Physician Offices
Homecare Settings
Ambulatory Service Centers
By Geography
North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
US Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Canada Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Mexico Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Rest of Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Germany Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
UK Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
France Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Russia Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Spain Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Italy Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Rest of Europe Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
China Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
India Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
South Korea Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Singapore Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Malaysia Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
LAMEA Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Brazil Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Argentina Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
UAE Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Saudi Arabia Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
South Africa Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Nigeria Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Rest of LAMEA Anesthesia and Respiratory Equipment Market
Companies Profiled
Medtronic Plc
Philips Healthcare
Getinge Group
Draegerwerk AG
Masimo
Smith’s Medical
Teleflex Inc.
OSI Systems
ResMed
Mindray Medical International Limited
