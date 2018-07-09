Wood Adhesives Market Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added a Wood Adhesives Market Report, By Resin Type, Source, Application, and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

The global wood adhesives market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The global wood adhesives market is primarily driven by factors such as innovations in furniture & décor, rising urban population, increase disposable income and increasing consumer spending on luxury furniture. One of the major trends which will influenced the wood adhesives market during the forecast period is the significant shift of consumers towards bio-based wood adhesives owing to the characteristics like low toxicity, biodegradability, and lower prices. However, strict environmental regulation imposed by the government is is projected to hinder the growth of the market.

The report analyses the wood adhesives market by resin type into natural resin adhesives and synthetic resin adhesives. Natural resin adhesives are further sub segmented into animal based and plant based. Synthetic resin adhesives are further bifurcated into thermosetting resin adhesives, thermoplastic resin adhesives, and others. The synthetic resin adhesive dominated the global wood adhesive market and accounted for highest market share in terms of volume. Moreover, natural resin adhesives segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period owing to increasing need for green products, high environmental standards and price volatility of petrochemical compound.

The Wood Adhesives Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of By Geography:

By geography Wood Adhesives Market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the prediction period. Growth in furniture manufacturing sector, urbanization, and increase in construction activities are the prominent factors driving the Asian wood adhesives market. Additionally, rising demand for wood adhesive from China and India further boosts the wood adhesive market.

Wood Adhesives Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Types and application:

Type:

Animal Based and Plant Based

Application:

Furniture, Plywood, Particle Board, Flooring and Decks, Cabinets, Windows and Doors Marine, Tile Board, Shutters, Sidings Ceilings, Wooden Toys.

Wood Adhesives Market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

The leading companies in Wood Adhesives Market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Sika A.G. (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Bostik SA (France), and Pidilite Industries (India), etc. research and development, new product development and technological advancement are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to reinforce their positions in the international market and expand their geographic presence.

