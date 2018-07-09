Making Culture SuperCool: The Khariboli Masher Food and Music Festival

Delhi, New Delhi: Khariboli Masher, the biggest Raindance festival is officially taking place on 8th and 9th September 2018 at JLN Stadium. It’s a festival to fuse culinary arts and music, celebrating the Indian heritage in its fabulously diverse avatars and forms. The festival promises food from every part of India blended with some great performances from top artists and live bands. The Khariboli Masher festival offers exciting Watermelon Slides, Tomato Fights, Open Mic Sessions with Hasya Kavis and Mother-in-law’s Revenge [a competitive grub fest].

“We want feelings, perceptions and emotions to explode. Food, music, culture and happiness are intricately tied. We want our guests to experience not just Indian heritage but it’s fusion with world cultures and their heritage,” says Deepak Jha, Marketing Head at Khariboli Masher.

“Khariboli Masher is a dias for both food and music lovers; we have designed it do exactly that,” adds Mudassir Haq, Production Manager at Growthjack Events.

It will be a time for the whole family to roll up their sleeves and enjoy a host of fun filled engagement activities, magic shows and live comedy with an extravaganza of mouth-watering delicacies and music.

“At Khariboli festival, we’re looking for ways to excite and engage our customers. It’s all about creating real-time experiences that are fun and engaging,” says one of the brand sponsors for the event.

Khariboli Masher brings together a concert with both traditional Indian music and artists from western rock, hip-hop and other genres together.

Key Highlights:

• Performance by major artists and live bands

• Open Mic Stand and Hasya Kavi

• Featured Watermelon Slides and Tomato Fights

• Magic Shows

• Eating Competition

• And Many More Engagements

Don’t miss out on the Khariboli Masher Festival on 8th and 9th September where the Festival will host an Open Air Culinary festival and Live Music Leads from Popular Musicians.