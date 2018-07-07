What is Clinical Research | Importance of Clinical Research Course

Clinical research (CR) in India:

The possibilities of clinical research(CR), particularly conveying the market driven universal clinical trials (CTs), including worldwide bioequivalence examines, began as a wonderful dream in India in the mid 2000s. It was anticipated by numerous research organization and specialists that by 2012, India would be good to go rise as a worldwide focus of perfection for clinical research. Also, such idealism was not based on energy and conceived size of the market alone. There was an assortment of strong information.

Until 2009, the fantasy was wonderful and to some degree smooth in nature, however as far back as then there has been a discourteous arousing to the way that from that point forward there has been an emotional drop in effectively leading and conveying the global CTs outsourced to India. As indicated by a few computations, this drop is up to around half in most recent 4 years. In the meantime global outsourcing of CTs to China and Russia has expanded fundamentally in most recent 4 years. The lead of trials, morals, administrative condition and the nature of information – all have been tested expressly and by the sheer actualities of declining ventures in India.

Clinical Research Course Objective:

The clinical research training program can be online learning or is a Customized-Advance training which will definitely helps you to upgrade your profile with rapidly growing and outsourcing career opportunities. Following are the key contents of training program by ExlTech.

• Live projects and case studies

• Group discussion

• Aptitude & communication

• Soft Skills

• Personality development

• Interview skills

• 100% Job Guarantee

• Certification

Apart from this the technical part of our clinical research course involves following concepts

• Advanced pharmaceutical Science

• Pharmacovigillence

• Clinical data Management

• Drug Regulatory affairs

• Medical writing and summarizing

Clinical research:

It is a branch of healthcare science which includes detailed study of human health and study. It focuses to advance medical knowledge by studying candidates through direct interaction or through the collection and analysis of blood, cell, tissues or some other samples.

http://www.exltech.in/clinical-research-course.html

Types

The clinical research is categorized into two types mainly

1. Comparative :

It is also known as controlled clinical trial. The research participants are divided into two group’s one group receives the investigational treatment, while another group either records the conventional (traditional) treatment or nothing. The control group might be given a fake treatment. This is an idle pill, injection or implantation that seems similar to the investigational treatment. The treatment conducted is kept confidential that means patient and physician both are unaware that who is acquiring the investigational treatment.

2. Open Label :

In this type the patient and physician both know that the investigational treatment is going to conduct.

Phases of Clinical Research Trial

There are main phases of clinical trials: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. The four phases of the drug approval process are separate clinical trials, and the entire process typically takes eight to 10 years.

Phase I

In this phase the first drug treatment is carried out on a small group of people. Investigator or a scientist figure out the drug’s safety, determine a safe dosage range and analyze its side effects.

Phase II

In clinical research phase II same procedure is followed as phase one but the treatment is carried out for the large number of people to observe its behavior and safety.

Phase III

The drug treatment is conducted for larger group of people. In this phase scientists or observer confirms effectiveness of a drug on particular disease, monitors its side effects, compare with traditional treatments and gathers all the information about the experiment so that the drug is been used safely in future.

Phase IV

Phase four deals with the post marketing studies that are conducted after a treatment will be approved for commercial use by FDA. Post marketing study includes all the required information about the drug along with its hazards, profits and best usage.

Who can do this Course?

The eligibility for our Clinical Research course is listed below. ExlTech is a training firm for CR, gives an opportunity to third year students of below curriculums to enroll in the program. Working professionals in following fields can also join the course.

• B.Pharm, M.Pharm, Ph.D

• M.B.B.S, M.D, M.S, D.N.B, D.M

• B.D.S, M.D.S, B.P.T, B.Tech

• B.A.M.S, B.H.M.S, B.U.M.S

• B.Sc, M.Sc, Ph.D

Areas of this field

Clinical research is having a wide scope for various career prospects in different areas. One can find various career options depending upon his area of interest and type of clinical research. After completion Clinical Research Course candidates can be placed in the following fields

• CRO (Contract Research Organizations)

• Pharmaceutical Industries

• Medical Device Companies

• Biotechnology

• PRO (Patient Recruitment Organizations)

• Clinical data management

• Medical writing

• Pharmacovigilance

• Central lab

• Regulatory affairs

• Logistics and courier services

• Research sites

• Auditing of clinical trials

• Government Agencies

Career in Clinical Research

Clinical research is the way of advancing knowledge about health, illness and healthcare. There are various types of contemporary career options which you will get in this field. The medical industry is growing exponentially in India and the growth will be increase ever after. Some jobs in clinical research are listed out below

• CR-associate

• CR-Investigator

• Data manager

• Clinical trial auditor

• Project manager

• Business development Manager

• CR- manager

• Clinical trial writer

http://www.exltech.in/