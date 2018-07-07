Broadcast Journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell Joins the (XOD) Xperienc On Demand Family

Xperienc On Demand Welcomes Journalist, Novelist and Leader Jane Velez-Mitchell.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA, July 07, 2018 — Xperienc On Demand a three-prong media company which recently hit the market and is set to be one of the top streaming platforms for live streaming, music and video. Experienc On Demand or XOD is scheduled to hit the mass media market in early July 2018. The mobile application will be included on smart televisions and smart phones by July 5, 2018. XOD has partnered up with several major entertainment outlets throughout the country and abroad, thus far XOD has received acclaimed criticism from our soft launch in various test markets.

XOD is proud to announce one of our newest channel host Jane Velez-Mitchell, Ms. Velez-Mitchell is the founder and managing editor of JaneUnChained.com, a digital news network that produces original video content on health, the environment, animals and the plant-based/compassionate lifestyle. With more than 16 million video views a year via facebook.com/JaneVelezMitchell. Jane is the winner of four Genesis Awards from the Humane Society of the United States and she has a huge demographic of loyal viewers and supporters that are anticipating the launch of her new outlet through XOD.

For six years Ms. Velez-Mitchell has hosted her own show on CNN Headline News. Velez-Mitchell also reported for the nationally syndicated Warner Brothers/Telepictures show Celebrity Justice, and was a news anchor/reporter at KCAL-TV in LA and WCBS-TV in NY. Jane is also the author of four books, 2013 non-fiction New York Times bestseller, “Exposed: The Secret Life of Jodi Arias” “Secrets Can Be Murder: The Killer Next Door” “Addict Nation: An Intervention for America with Sandra Mohr” and “IWant: My Journey from Addiction and Overconsumption to a Simpler, Honest Life.”

With XOD, Velez-Mitchell and other individuals will be producing their own unique content with varying topics and subject matter. Now fans and viewers have a new multi-media outlet to enjoy original content that includes interactive media and new programs for everyone to enjoy. Come check us out at Xperienc On Demand, new content is being added every day, this will be an Experience of a lifetime!

About XOD:

At Xperienc On Demand (XOD) we pride ourselves on having one of the largest content delivery networks with over 128,000 streaming severs deployed for our publishers. Our audience expectation exceeds 270 million users that are dedicated to be both a content driven experience as well as a unique advertising opportunities. XOD’s distribution platforms include; Samsung products, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Android TV, AppleTV, iOS apps, Google Play Apps, LG Smart TV, PlayStation, XBOX, Facebook, and YouTube worldwide to name a few.

