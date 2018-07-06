TechnologyOnline

Technology Online As a software company, we believe that we can use our whole self, insight, energy and enthusiasm to create an exceptional customer experience at every opportunity and chance; to bring small and medium IT enterprises at par and up to speed with other large scale veterans in the field and help them achieve their objectives by empowering them with the same level of IT service and support.

Our able staff consists of a competent conglomerate of 50+ highly trained and skilled enterprise-class experts, each holding 5 plus; years of experience in the computing & software development industry.

Our developers are constantly working round the clock within and around the following areas of specialization; to ensure that every type of business enterprise is catered for:

1. Website Development.

2. Website Hosting.

3. Website Designing.

4. SSL Certificate.

5. Application Development.

6. Web Application.

7. Desktop Based Software.