REMANn Co. focus on reuse of IT equipment in principle.

REMANn Co. were established in 2008 in order to solve such social issue. Persons who have same minds in making re-manufactured computers that are reliable and as good as new one established the company jointly. ICT equipment should be disposed safely because it has important information of company or individual person.

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.

IT Asset Recycling

However, in case that reuse is not possible due to several reasons, we recycle them according to the legal procedure (Korea). For example, if repair cost is too much, if it is crucial defective and not safe, or if it is not used any more due to new technology, we recycle them.

The advantages to your business

• Legal Disposal: Arbitrary burying or burning of electronic products is prohibited by law.

• REMANn Co. own recycling license (Korea) and recycles electronic products according to the legal procedure.

• Environmental Value: Partial elements of electronic products can be reused. In order to raise physical recycling rate, we sort out by separating relevant constitutional elements physically.

• Information Protection: Most of IT equipment may have medium that stores important information of customer.

• REMANn protects important information of customer by disposing storage medium that is installed in major equipment safely.

Warehousing

REMANn Co. provide space and management solution for efficient management of IT equipment to customer.

This service is needed when storing returned equipment temporarily at the time of replacement with new equipment or when equipment replacement occurs continuously.

When time and space for equipment storage is not regular, fixed cost occurs if you rent warehouse and manpower is needed to control equipment.

We provide IT equipment storage and management service reflecting this kind of request of the company.

