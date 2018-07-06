Highlight – The ZENEC Z-E3756 Sat Nav for the Fiat Ducato

Together with the Citroen Jumper and Peugeot Boxer, the Fiat Ducato is the most popular basic vehicle for motorhomes. With the Z-E3756 the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/) has a new motorhome navitainer in its product range that integrates perfectly with vehicles based on this platform – technically and visually. The specialist magazine Car & HiFi has thoroughly tested ZENEC’s new camper sat nav in issue 4/2018 over three pages, and is enthusiastic. The testers rate the price/performance as outstanding, awarding the Z-E3756 the ‘Highlight’ accolade in the ‘Top Class’ category.

IDEAL CAMPER NAVICEIVER

The Z-E3756 scored with the testers on account of its navigation software being specially designed for camping vehicles. The new navigation engine knows its way around in 47 European countries and includes over 6.5 million Premium Points of Interest. Added to that is an impressively comprehensive camping POI database that offers “information on approx. 20,000 different camping and motorhome stopover sites in almost every European country”.

To make sure you are navigated only along routes suitable for your motorhome, the Z-E3756 gives you a choice of different vehicle profiles so you can enter data specific to your vehicle. “Important parameters like weight, height, length, width and so on can be individually set and then taken into account for selection of the route”, explain the tech journalists. “This eliminates nasty surprises such as bridges that are too low or narrow local through-roads.” Also taken into account are the different speed limits and speed restrictions in European countries, which also contributes to a relaxed journey.

MOTORHOME SPECIALIST

As the new ZENEC is specifically built for use in the motorhome three cameras can be connected. In addition there is an audio channel for a microphone that is automatically activated on engaging the reverse gear. “But you don’t just see but also hear what is going on behind the vehicle”, explains Car & HiFi, “very practical if you want someone to stand there and help direct.” The other camera inputs can be used for various other functions, for example as a front camera or as an aid when draining gray water.

The Z-E3756 has an integrated streaming module for transmitting music to external Bluetooth speakers. Audio functions are then controlled via an app from the Android smartphone. “That makes a lot of sense for a camper navigation system”, is the praise to be heard from the tech journalists. “You can then sit in comfort outside at a stopover site and still enjoy the full range of media features of the ZENEC.”

VERSATILE INFOTAINER

The comprehensive infotainment feature set of the Z-E3756 is thoroughly convincing: DAB+ digital radio, CD/DVD drive, Bluetooth, HDMI and two USB inputs ensure optimal entertainment and communication. Added to that is also the option to integrate Android smartphones using Android Auto so you can use compatible apps or online services and control them from the touchscreen of the navitainer.

“Whether during the journey or at a stopover boredom is therefore guaranteed not to arise” is the resulting judgment of Car & HiFi on the media section, which also turned in a “faultless performance” in the test lab: “Vanishingly low distortion and noise figures, solid power at the preamp outputs and linear frequency responses are positives to note.”

SUPERB SOUND

Special praise is reserved not only for the integrated DAB+ dual tuner which, according to the tech journalists, “indulges the listener with a crystal clear, noise-free sound and very stable reception”. The numerous audio functions – audio DSP, 10-band graphic EQ, active high- and low-pass filters and 24-bit D/A converter – also impress the testers: “The sound quality from all sources is very good, with the comprehensive setting options of the DSP also allowing high quality audio chains to be controlled.”

COMFORTABLE OPERATION

The tech journalists are particularly impressed by how easy the Z-E3756 is to use: “The capacitive 17.8 cm size touchscreen sits securely behind a glass surface. It reacts rapidly to the touch of a finger and provides a high level of brightness and good contrast for brilliant reproduction.”

At the same time the ease of use according to Car & HiFi is supported by the GUI design: “The clear menus are very nicely done with pleasingly large buttons. Using the controls is therefore safe even while driving.”

SUMMARY

“The ZENEC Z-E3756 is in all respects very well-thought out, and perfectly tailored to the needs and requirements of motorhome travelers”, is the final verdict of the testers, awarding ZENEC’s “perfect travel companion” in the Fiat Ducato the ‘Highlight’ accolade.