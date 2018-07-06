E Commerce Portal Dedicated to Organic Kinnow Launched

www.kinnowkart.com India’s first e-commerce portal dedicated to the organically grown citrus fruit Kinnow has been launched by Alba Info Solutions LLP. Kinnowkart.com ensures delivery of best quality non-preserved Kinnow at ones doorsteps Thus, adhering to the farm-to-table concept, of providing completely fresh fruit, to the health conscious.

Kinnow also known as Punjab’s king fruit is famous for its health benefits. Harvesting of the fruit starts when the fruit’s external colour becomes orange, from December to February. The best harvesting time is mid-January to mid-February, when the fruit attains a TSS/acid ratio of 12:1 to 14:1.

Mr. Deepak Khanna, Director Alba Info Solutions LLP “We provide 100% organic Kinnows straight from our farms in Abohar to your table within 36 hours. We have also tied with leading schools for placement of Kinnowkart counters, vending freshly squeezed Kinnow juice”

The fruit can be stored in cold storage at a temperature of 4-5 °C and a relative humidity of 85-90%.

Mr. Kunal Chahar, Director Alba Info Solutions LLP further continued “Kinnow’s have multiple health benefits. It is one of those fruits that Aids Digestion, works as a body energizer and helps in kick starting the metabolism and keeping one healthy for a long time”.

The fruit ‘Kinnow’ is a high yield mandarin hybrid cultivated extensively in the wider Punjab region of India. It is a hybrid of two citrus cultivars — ‘King’ (Citrus nobilis) × ‘Willow Leaf’ (Citrus × deliciosa) — first developed by Howard B. Frost,At the University of California Citrus Experiment Station. After evaluation, ‘Kinnow’ was released as a new citrus hybrid for commercial cultivation in 1935. In a hot climate, plants can grow up to 35 feet high. ‘Kinnow’ trees are highly productive; it is not uncommon to find 1000 fruits per tree. The fruit matures in January-February. It peels easily and has a high juice content.

Kinnowkart.com, has tied with TGH Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd for distribution to corporate Speaking at the occasion Ms Ritu Grover, CEO TGH said “We have been working for various corporate for so many years. This is one fruit which though seasonal has multiple benefits and that is why we decided to tie up for promotion and for spreading the good word”

Kinnowkart.com is Alba Solutions third offering looking towards benefitting society. The other two being Shiksha Sudhar (A Edu-socio initiative) and Horsesofindia.com (A dedication

About Alba Info Solutions LLP

Alba Info Solutions attempts to explain qualitative changes in the structure and framework of the society which helps the society to better realize aims and objectives. The basic mechanism driving social change is increasing awareness leading to better organization. When society senses new and better opportunities for progress, it develops new forms of organizations to exploit these new openings successfully. The new forms of organizations are better able to harness the available synergies, skills and resources to utilize the opportunities to get the intended results. The people at Alba Info Solutions LLP use their personal skill sets and knowledge to create newer ventures to enable India’s 1st digital database of organic Kinnows.