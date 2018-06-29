Polar King International, Inc. to exhibit at the 2018 School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference, July 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting walk-in freezer and refrigeration units at the School Nutrition Association (SNA) Annual National Conference (ANC). The convention takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada and runs from July 9-12.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Amy Richards, Dan Parsenow, and Matt Moeller will be demonstrating the company’s seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer units at the School Nutrition Association (SNA) Annual National Conference (ANA). The tradeshow and conference takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and runs from July 9-12. Polar King will provide product information and demonstrations at booth 2064.

Since 1982, Polar King has been manufacturing outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer units that feature a seamless fiberglass design. All Polar King walk-in units are constructed and designed specifically for outdoor use and can withstand even the most extreme elements. All Polar King units incorporate foam insulation completely encased in fiberglass, both inside and out. This construction method provides superior structural strength since it forms a one-piece unit. With one of the most comprehensive manufacturer warranties in the industry, the Polar King limited warranty provides 25-year coverage for the internal foam insulation as well as 12-year coverage for the walk-in structure. Whether you need a cooler, freezer, combination unit or refrigerated trailer, Polar King offers the flexibility required in the restaurant and foodservice industry.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit http://www.polarking.com or stop by booth 2064.

