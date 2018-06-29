Do Mobile announces affordable S2

Do Mobile announces the launch of S2, priced for Rs. 3990/- only

Do Mobile, One of the innovative mobile handset brands in the country announced the introduction of its Smartphone S2. A startling phone glutted with sophisticated features and applications to redefine your style and socialization.

Capturing every detail vibrantly, Rear 5.0 MP AF camera embedded with flash instantly adds a coin of beauty to every capture and the 2MP Front Selfie Camera benevolences advanced picture quality paired along the high-performance 5MP Auto Focus Rear Camera.

Power packed in 5inch Display, S2 takes end to end rich viewing experience that brings your imagination to life. Powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Processor, the Smartphone delivers blazing super-fast performance for an absolutely unparalleled interface teamed up with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable to 32 GB), providing you an edge and smooth functioning. Also, it’s video recording facility, both at the front and back, shall record your memories intact.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Mehra, Sales Head India, DO Mobile said, “We always aims at bringing the finest products respect to every walk of every increasing technology at potent prices. Taking into account of all these wonderful features and specifications loaded in this Smartphone, S2, especially at such affordable price point, certainly hikes to the first choice in budget-buy of every customer”.

S2 runs on the latest Android 7.0 operating system that allows you to multitask and operate smoothly. The phone supports 4G VOLTE allowing the users to enjoy high-speed browsing, downloading, streaming and video calling experience. Now explore unlimited websites, apps, games & everything in 4G.

Watch movies, text or call without interruption, the powerful 3000mAh Li-ion Battery remains super-charged goes on and on and on. The Dual SIM Phone allows smart connectivity options which include Bluetooth, USB Tethering, GPS, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, FM Radio, MP3 Players, Gravity sensor, Proximity sensor etc.

In shades of Silver & Gold, the product is available at MOP of Rs.3990 with leading retail stores across India.

About DO Mobile: Do Mobile, under the supervision of one of the biggest manufacturing company in China, Shenzhen United time technology Co. ltd. Was incepted in the Year 2016 and started its operations in 2017, with the aim to be a global leader in mobility via offering technologically superior products at best affordable price.

Empowering consumers with superior technology products at best affordable price – The brand has demonstrated quick and robust expansion since starting operations, within a span of less than a year the company has the presence of 450+ Distributors and 12000+ Retailers across 15 states in India