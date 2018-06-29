Dan Orfin and – Orfin & Associates Leads the pack in “Retirement & Insurance planning” In Michigan

Orfin & Associates and Dan Orfin are very diligent in helping their customers achieve their long term financial objective by keeping things SIMPLE and utilizing a Safety First approach.

Battle Creek, MI – Dan Orfin was born and raised in Metro Detroit. He spent his early years in Sterling Heights and then later moved to Rochester. He grew up with two brothers and a sister. When Dan was growing up, he learned the value of a dollar from his parents. They taught him that nothing is free in life and if you want something, work hard and smart and you can have it. Dan started working as paper boy when he was 12 years old. Then he worked for a small business owner, at a pizzeria, in Rochester. Once he graduated from High School, he went to Western Michigan University and got a degree in Production Operation MGMT.

When Dan graduated from WMU, he took a job with General Motors. He quickly learned that he wanted to own his own business and help his neighbors in the community. Dan got into the insurance business in 1999. He has historically been in the top 1% of Producers Nationwide. Dan opened Orfin & Associates in 2000 to help his Clients protect their Assets and Life needs. Dan is very proud to be an Approved Member of the Better Business Bureau, the National Ethics Society and the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors. Dan Believes that Honesty, Integrity and Truth are more important than anything. Orfin & Associates’ mission statement is: Leave You Better Off or Leave You Alone. When Dan established Orfin & Associates, Inc., He set out with an objective to help Clients eliminate as much confusion as possible in planning their Financial Future.

