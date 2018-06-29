Coiled Tubing Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Overview and Segment Forecast To 2027

Market Overview:-
Coiled tubing services are typically used during drilling, completion, and well intervention applications. The market for coiled tubing services is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, on account of continuing production activities.
Coiled Tubing is regaining its momentum over the last couple of years and is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period.
Although the oil and gas industry is still recovering from the recent price crisis, expected increase in shale gas projects, and rise in investments are going to provide with a boost in demand for the Coiling Tubing market. Advantages such as contained well pressure, quicker trip time and lower personnel requirements are some factors which will provide growth opportunities for the Coiled Tubing market.
Industry Major Key Players:-
-
Nabors Industries
-
Archer Limited
-
C&J Energy Services
-
Trican Well Services Ltd
-
Halliburton Co
-
Baker Hughes Inc.
-
Weatherford International
-
Superior Energy Services Inc.
-
Calfrac Well Services Ltd and RPC
Coiled Tubing Market – Competitive Analysis
Competition based on the product and technology launch is trending among the well established players in the market. Every such product launch in the market further results in to competition getting intensified further.
For instance; March 2017, Halliburton Introduced SPECTRUM FUSION Coiled Tubing Service. Hybrid coiled tubing services combine diagnostic and intervention capabilities in a single trip downhole. The FUSION service includes the first real-time system in the market using hybrid cable technology that combines fiber optic and electric to provide downhole communication and continuous power for a variety of diagnostic applications.
Major Point From Toc:-
- REPORT PROLOGUE
- INTRODUCTION
- DEFINITION
- SCOPE OF THE STUDY
- RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
- ASSUMPTIONS
- LIMITATIONS
- MARKET STRUCTURE
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- RESEARCH PROCESS
- PRIMARY RESEARCH
- SECONDARY RESEARCH
- MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
- FORECAST MODEL
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES
- CHALLENGES & RESTRAINTS
- VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
- PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Regional Analysis:-
North America is expected to retain its majority share in the coiled tubing services market, growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. Middle East market is expected to grow at a comparatively faster pace up 2027.
European demand is expected to be driven by key countries such as Russia, U.K., and Norway.
Increasing exploration activities in the North American region are pushing the demand in the Coiled Tubing market. Africa d Middle East closely follow North America in the Coiled Tubing market mainly due to the increased investment in the recent times coupled with the development of new technology through innovation for the purpose of oil and gas application.