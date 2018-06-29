Castaway Components: An Expert in Designing Zinc & Die Cast Components

Castaway Components is based in Cape Town and specialises in the manufacturing and supplying of pressure die casting and zinc spin casting components. The company also caters to the rest of South Africa. The high-quality products manufactured by Castaway Components can also be used for brand promotion.

Shoes and clothing: Castaway Components work closely with some of the largest brands in the fashion industry and manufactures everything from trims, pullers and buttons to brooches, buckles and nameplates. You can choose from the company’s varied catalogues or even provide new ideas and Castaway Components will customise accordingly. From designing specific products to large scale production, the company is equipped to handle all sorts of orders.

Furniture hardware: Knobs, pull handles, hinges, drop handles, and escutcheons—you will find a complete furniture range at Castaway Components. The company has the experience to create and manufacture designs from the Victorian era as well as the Modern era. You can simply approach Castaway Components if you are looking for unique furniture to fit in your kitchen or study.

Promotional: You can use different types of Castaway Components like key rings, bottle openers, badges, and even dog tags manufactured by Castaway Components for brand or project promotion. Medals, name plates, buckles, bottle stops, golf tools and wine glass charms are some other products popularly used for promotion. You can check out the Promotional items catalogue from the official website of Castaway Components before narrowing down to one.

Door fittings: As for the door fittings, you can choose from different designs of sliding and cramone bolts, door pull handles, and lever handles and knobs manufactured by the zinc spin casting and pressure die casting specialiser. You will find high-quality door fittings at this company that are known for durability and longevity. Hinges of different styles are also available.

Light fixtures: Different sizes of chandeliers are manufactured by Castaway Components. Each of them has a unique style and design and is available in several sizes—large, small, and medium. The chandeliers manufactured by Castaway Components are known for being strong and has the capability to last for decades. They do not require much maintenance.

Medical fittings, pet accessories and shop fittings are also manufactured by Castaway Components.

