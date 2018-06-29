ACAD Corp. is thrilled to Announce PMP Course in Cairo to help you Achieve Success in your Career

Giza, Egypt : ACAD Corp. endeavor to provide excellence in career through their exceptional training courses in Dubai. In order to offer better guidance to the students, they are now offering PMP Course in Cairo.

ACAD Corp. is a project management training firm since 1974 and is committed to offering high-quality consulting and training services in Dubai. They help their students to achieve career and educational objectives through modern training strategies. Since PMP certification is the global standard for project management professionals, ACAD Corp. now provides effective PMP course in Cairo by highly experienced professionals to help you qualify the PMP certification exam in your first attempt.

The PMP course in Cairo is designed by keeping in mind your time and budget so that it is easily accessible by everyone. Through this course, you’ll be able to explore each and every aspect of Project Management Professional Certification Exam which will eventually help you to attain success in your career. With this course, you’ll also learn to complete your projects on time. Since the course is designed by professionals, they make sure to include all relevant presentations, exercises, and informative discussions of industry-specific examples that will help you understand the concepts better.

Their PMP courses not only improve your skills but also enhance an overall performance of your company. These training courses also utilize the latest curriculum aligned with the 5th edition of the Project Management Body of Knowledge from the Project Management Institute PMI.

Apart from these courses, ACAD Corp. also offers certifications and training courses for TQM, Information Technology, Office Management and Public Relations, Microsoft Certifications, and much more. To explore more about their training courses, visit them now!

