Stainless steel forgings – Chwforge

Steel is one of the most used alloys in the world and is used in almost all heavy metal industries; especially when it comes to the manufacturing of industrial parts, stainless steel is the most popular choice of forging materials. The primary reason behind using stainless steel forgings is the strength and corrosion resistance they provide.

The official spokesperson for CHW Forge, one of the best companies in the industry, said, “Stainless steel forgings have been the common choice for industry professionals for many years now. The primary reason for this is the dependence steel forgings provide. Steel is tough; it is strong and has a very high corrosion resistance property. There are different types of stainless steel forgings used in the industry such as Austenitic stainless steel (300 series) which is the most sought after stainless steel alloy and is majorly used for sanitary applications due to its high corrosion resistance and ease in cleaning. For situations that need even more strength, Martensitic (400 Series) and Duplex stainless steels are used which are stronger and more corrosion resistant and have superior ability to resist stress cracking and pitting under high stress situations.”

Forged stainless steel improves and amplifies the existing properties of steel. Forging stainless steel creates a unique continuous grain which is not attainable by any other process such a casting or machining hence the greater stability of stainless steel forgings and performance in extreme conditions. Some other advantages of using forged stainless steel forgings include its protective oxide layer, high heat resistance and high corrosion resistance.

Further explaining the application and the availability of different stainless steel forgings, the official spokesperson said, “We have over 200 grades of stainless steels in our inventory which can be custom forged to fit our clients’ specific needs. For instance, stainless steel 13-8 is there in pre-cut shapes like flat bar, round, hexagon, forging contour rings, discs, shafts or more. Apart from these, we offer value added services such as heat treating, rough machining, cutting and rolling and welding to make sure that the forged product is delivered to you ready for finish machining. All our forgings are rough machined to your forging prints, and we also provide you the Mill test reports (MTRs), other reports over the mechanical and physical properties and ultrasonic, X-ray, and destructive testing reports (NDTs) as ordered by the client.”