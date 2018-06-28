Skin Lightening Products Market – Increasing Demand for Lotions and Creams to be Observed in the Coming Decade

A new research study titled, “Skin Lightening Products Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global skin lightening products market is likely to grow at over 6% CAGR through 2027, and rake in nearly US$ 24 Bn in revenues.

The market intelligence study offers in-depth analysis and insights on the global skin lightening products market. A comprehensive assessment on the key drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats in the market has been included for the benefit of the readers. The market intelligence report also includes a thorough competitive landscape analysis that profiles the strategies of some of the key players in this landscape.

The report also offers analysis on the basis of regional performance of the market. According to the research study, Asia Pacific will continue to be one of the leading markets for skin lightening products globally. The demand and production of skin lightening products in Asia Pacific is likely to remain concentrated in China and India. These countries have become manufacturing hubs for skin lightening products globally, and it is highly likely that demand will continue to increase at a rapid pace in these countries during the assessment period.

The research study also offers in-depth segment-wise analysis and insights on the skin lightening products market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end use, and nature. According to the report, lotion and creams continue to be the leading product types in the market. The demand for lotion and cream is likely to surpass a valuation of nearly US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of the forecast period. By end use, demand for skin lightening products has been observed to be higher in women segment as compared to men.

The research study also offers in-depth analysis on the basis of nature of skin lightening products market. By nature, demand for synthetic skin lightening creams is higher than that of organic/natural variants, however, the latter are growing at a steady clip on account of growing awareness among consumers.

The research study also profiles some of the key market participants operating in the skin lightening products market. Some of the leading companies in the market include L’Oréal S.A., Kaya Limited, Himalaya Global Holdings Limited, RichFeel Hair & Beauty Pvt. Ltd., Clarins Group, Avon Products Inc., VLCC Health Care Limited, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Company, Lotus Herbals Private Limited, Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Eveline Cosmetics, Rozgé Cosmeceutical, Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited, Civant LLC

