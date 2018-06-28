Oriental Pearls Join Hands With Tonino Lamborghini In Landmark Deal

Oriental Pearls, noted real estate developer of upscale urban living spaces, signed an iconic, multi-million dollar agreement with Tonino Lamborghini s.p.a., the Italian company dedicated to lifestyle accessories and lavish design hospitality projects, to apply the Tonino Lamborghini branding, philosophy and values across its real estate developments in Dubai.

The exclusive agreement will bring Tonino Lamborghini’s legendary and unsurpassed standards of luxury, exclusivity and customization to the Royal Pearls master-planned community that is currently taking shape in Dubai’s Meydan One district.

Tonino Lamborghini s.p.a., is the sole owner of the internationally registered “Tonino Lamborghini” trademark of the Italy-based company founded by the heir of the Lamborghini family. By staying true to the tradition and heritage of his family, in 1981 Mr Tonino Lamborghini created a lifestyle experience brand with a wide range of luxury design products to promote a distinctive Italian style and taste.

Through this partnership, Tonino Lamborghini has granted Oriental Pearls exclusive rights to use the Tonino Lamborghini brand in Dubai in the real estate sector for a minimum period of 10 years.

“It gives us great pleasure to be able to partner with Tonino Lamborghini for our upcoming projects in Dubai, beginning with Royal Pearls. Oriental Pearls specializes in developing iconic, upscale living spaces and themed communities designed for the modern and discerning urbanite. Joining hands with Tonino Lamborghini enables us to offer our customers the ultimate bespoke living spaces, customized and fitted to designer premium standards that haven’t been seen yet in Dubai,” said Ma Guolong, CEO of Oriental Pearls.

Through the deal, Oriental Pearls have also decided to be associated with other Tonino Lamborghini lifestyle accessories in order to deliver a luxury and premium quality real estate concept across their developments.

The agreement also grants Oriental Pearls the right to develop and operate, within the Royal Pearls Project, Tonino Lamborghini branded clubs, lounges, restaurants, cafés, gyms, spas as well as Tonino Lamborghini flagship or mono-brand stores in the community. These Tonino Lamborghini units can both be designed and furnished with the Tonino Lamborghini Casa design concept and furnishings as per the customer’s requirements.

“After four 5-star hotels and the recent launch of a luxury Tonino Lamborghini Real Estate project in China, I am delighted to start a new partnership in this highly developing sector in Dubai with the Oriental Pearls developer. For the next years to come, our combined efforts will be focused on bringing a new upscale concept of total living to this extraordinary city and country.

This real estate project is especially dedicated to Italian art, design and lifestyle lovers. A clientele that shares our same passions and our same vision. Here they will find spaces and places that will perfectly reflect their personality and make them feel unique and special,” declared Mr Lamborghini.

Offering a range of smart, networked living spaces, set in carefully contoured lawns and meticulously manicured swathes of greenery, Royal Pearls, the upscale master-planned development coming up near the commercial heart of Dubai, that offers those in search of a modern, connected yet restful living environment, with a winning combination.

The unique and innovative 4.6 million square-foot iconic development will see over 7,500 premium freehold apartments being offered to residents, with the first phase of development being delivered by 2020. Designed precisely to offer superior lifestyle choices set in calm and serene oasis-like surroundings, but within easy reach of the city’s hotspots, Royal Pearls is an upscale urban dweller’s dream come true.

The development is located in the premium Meydan Development, and supports The Smart Dubai initiative and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote efficient and safe services for the community. When complete, the community will offer residents a full suite of home automation, smart security, and networked facilities management services.

Custom-designed to be a residential haven in the heart of the Meydan Development, that is ensconced in cosy, landscaped surroundings and blanketed by finely manicured green cover, Royal Pearls is easily accessed through four major highways—Al Ain Road (E66), Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Khail Road (E44) and Emirates Road (E611).

The Royal Pearls community has been designed to offer residents a multitude of well-planned facilities set out across key locations of the master plan. Royal Pearls has carefully curated all its amenities throughout the smart community in keeping with the needs of contemporary living of global standards.