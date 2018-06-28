Health n Us, Nutrition Institute and Nutrition experts come together to build a Responsible Nutrition Platform

Pune, June 27th 2018: Nutrition industry Experts and premier institutions on nutrition came together to discuss the critical and urgent need to increase awareness, education and effective self-regulation among all nutrition stakeholders. Health n’ Us – A venture of Nutressent under close association of the experts launched Responsible Nutrition Platform that would enable the critical purpose of taking responsible nutrition to Consumers through trained supply chain stake holders- Responsible Connects. Chairman Mr. V.P. Roy launched Health n’ Us by welcoming the supply chain responsible connects and the distinguished guests. He emphasized on the importance of Responsible People Connects in bringing forward the ideology of Responsible Nutrition through High Science Products. Key speakers at the launch of Responsible Nutrition platform were Dr. B Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Sr. Director, National Institute of Nutrition – India’s premier nutrition research institute, working under the aegis of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); Naaznin Hussein, President, Indian Dietetics Association (West); Amit Srivastava, Advisor to India’s first plug and play nutraceutical park; Nitin Sinha, Managing Director, Healthn’ Us ; Pankaj Negi, President India, AstaReal Japan – a Fuji Chemicals company, Manoj Windlass, Director, Windlass Healthcare – a USFDA approved nutraceutical facility and collaborator with Health n Us, Mr. Kiran Punjabi- Probiotics Lead (India)- DuPont, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar- Counselor mental wellness nutrition. The event was attended by industry professionals as well as supply chain stake holders at NSCI (Worli) Mumbai

Amit Srivastava, a global responsible nutrition evangelist and expert, said “Very few speak about the effects of overdose of nutrition products. Nutraceuticals are extremely beneficial; however excess of essential elements for nutrition can be dangerous, often causing irreversible health conditions. Only those who study nutrition closely understand that the chemist distribution chain for nutrition products fuels indiscriminate use. The only way to bring make marketing nutrition responsible is by creating education and awareness to every stakeholder in the distribution chain”. He observed that Responsible Nutrition Platform in association with industry and academia should yield result in India and he will be happy to replicate it in other countries if he finds success with this platform in India.

“Good and responsible nutrition is crucial to the healthcare of any nation. There are many diseases which can be cured if the right nutrition were to be used, in the right doses. NIN has been looking forward to partner with companies and agencies which promote responsible nutrition to reduce India’s disease burden”, said Dr. Dinesh Kumar of NIN.Mr. Nitin Sinha- Managing Director of Health n us volunteered to bring Industry engagement with academia to reality in responsible nutrition platform by announcing that he will be sponsoring first batch of supply chain stake holders – Responsible Connects to nutrition education program of National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.

“In our case, we believe in promoting our products only through Nutrition Counsellors, who have to pass examinations every month to stay on as counsellors. We invite all competing nutrition players to use our methodology and platforms so they can also upgrade and educate their sales-chain. Our effort is to educate the importance of nutrition and its right dosage in human body. The entire nutrition industry must recognize that education is the only way we can help protect consumers”, averred Nitin Sinha, Managing Director, HealthnUs.