Elstar Electronic Presents A Variety of New Flexible LED Strips Products

Elstar Electronic Co., Ltd is one of the best high-technology enterprises in China that specializes in flexible LED strip lightings. To answer the increasing global demand of LED strip lights, the company completes its product lineups and improves the quality and durability of its products. As of now, the products manufactured by Elstar Electronic include 3528, 5050, 3014, 2216, 5730 and 2835 LED strip.

Flexible LED strips offer so many benefits and now it is widely used in residential and commercial buildings, automotive, also traffic lights. The reason why the demand for the company’s LED strips, especially 2835 LED strip lights is due to the energy efficiency of this type of lighting. Unlike traditional lighting, LED light is capable to light up a room without emitting heat, which will translate into a cheaper monthly electricity bill. Besides very energy efficient, LED strip distributes light better because it is flexible and can be easily installed anywhere. Its small size and subtle shape also will match any styles of the room easily.

In addition to its myriad benefits, the quality of the company’s products also makes its 2835 flexible LED strip is constantly on demand. LED strip manufactured by Elstar Electronic is CE and RoHS certified. Furthermore, it is 80% more energy efficient compared to traditional lightnings. To ensure the quality of the LED strips, every step of the production process, as well as the materials used are carefully inspected and tested. The company also have developed its own machine to produce the best LED bulbs and fluorescent tubes in the industry. The company is confident in the products it manufactured. As a result, each product comes with 1-5 year warranty.

Every year, Elstar Electronic produces over 5,000,000 meters of LED strips and 700,000 units of LED lamps. The company is also constantly updating its technology and production capacity so that the world can feel the advantages of flexible LED strips.

Elstar Electronic Co., Ltd is a Shenzhen based high-technology enterprise that was founded in 2009. The company specializes in flexible LED strip lighting and due to the quality of its products, Elstar Electronics’ flexible LED strip have reached Europe, America, Russia and many other countries all over the world. The company is not only committed to deliver high quality products to its clients, but also promote the benefits of LED lighting as a cost effective and energy efficient lighting solution.

